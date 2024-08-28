You will get the Third World War. Trump was afraid of the Kursk operation of the AFU
You will get the Third World War. Trump was afraid of the Kursk operation of the AFU

Trump
Source:  online.ua

According to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, the counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation could turn into the Third World War.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump expressed indignation against the background of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and began to scare the world with the Third World.
  • It is known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured about 600 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region.
  • The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Sirskyi, announced that more than 100 populated areas of the Russian Federation had been taken under control.

How Trump comments on the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Kurshchyna

With a loud forecast on this occasion, the Republican spoke before the US National Guard Association in Detroit.

He once again publicly called himself the only politician who can allegedly end the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as prevent the "Third World War".

Moreover, Trump began to think about a "breakthrough in Russia", quite possibly referring to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Kursk region.

Look at what is happening in Ukraine. They are advancing in Russia. You will get the Third World War, - the Republican began to argue.

The US presidential candidate has publicly promised that Russia's war against Ukraine will end when he returns to the White House.

Even before I arrive in the Oval Office shortly after winning the presidential election, I will settle the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine, and I will do it very quickly.

Donald Trump

Soldiers of the Russian Federation en masse surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on August 27.

He officially confirmed that during the Kursk operation, Ukrainian soldiers captured 594 Russian soldiers.

In addition, it is emphasized that, as of August 27, more than 100 settlements of the aggressor region are under the control of the Armed Forces. Syrsky said this during the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" Forum.

As of today, we have taken control of 1,294 square kilometers of territory — that's 100 settlements... We have also significantly replenished the exchange fund: to date, 594 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have been captured in this direction.

Oleksandr Syrskyi

According to Sirsky, about 30,000 Russian occupiers have already been transferred to the Kursk direction, and this number is growing.

