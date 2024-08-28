According to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, the counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation could turn into the Third World War.
How Trump comments on the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Kurshchyna
With a loud forecast on this occasion, the Republican spoke before the US National Guard Association in Detroit.
He once again publicly called himself the only politician who can allegedly end the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as prevent the "Third World War".
Moreover, Trump began to think about a "breakthrough in Russia", quite possibly referring to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Kursk region.
The US presidential candidate has publicly promised that Russia's war against Ukraine will end when he returns to the White House.
Soldiers of the Russian Federation en masse surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region
This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on August 27.
He officially confirmed that during the Kursk operation, Ukrainian soldiers captured 594 Russian soldiers.
In addition, it is emphasized that, as of August 27, more than 100 settlements of the aggressor region are under the control of the Armed Forces. Syrsky said this during the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" Forum.
According to Sirsky, about 30,000 Russian occupiers have already been transferred to the Kursk direction, and this number is growing.
