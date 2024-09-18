Zelensky announced the fully prepared Victory Plan of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky announced the fully prepared Victory Plan of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky
Читати українською

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening video message on September 18, spoke about the readiness of Ukraine's victory plan. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky announces the readiness of Ukraine's Victory Plan, emphasizing the importance of implementing it with determination.
  • The plan includes four main points and one post-war strategy, developed with the involvement of key individuals.
  • Ukraine's Victory Plan aims for reliable and long-lasting security not only for Ukraine but for all of Europe.
  • The document is 90% ready and will be presented to partners soon, ensuring the correct development of the situation based on international law.
  • The implementation of the victory plan is crucial to avoid further Russian aggression and to secure peace in the region.

Ukraine's victory plan is ready — Zelensky

Today we can already say that our Victory Plan has been fully prepared — all points, all key points, the necessary annexes with details to the Plan have been determined. Everything is worked out. The most important thing now is the determination to implement.

The President spoke about this during the evening address.

According to him, there is and cannot be any alternative to peace and no freezing of the war or any other manipulations that will simply move Russian aggression to another stage.

We need reliable and long-lasting security for Ukraine, and therefore for all of Europe.

Ukraine's victory plan is almost ready

Next week, Ukraine will present its own victory plan to its partners. It is already 90% ready, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an evening video message on September 16.

The document contains five points: four main and one post-war. The head of state spoke about the development of this plan.

Throughout the day, meetings on the preparation of our Ukrainian victory plan were held in various formats (ed.). Real filling of all points.

All key persons were involved in the development of the plan. As a result, Ukraine's victory plan is 90% ready.

As a whole, this package can ensure the correct development of the situation not only for Ukraine, but also for everyone in the world who values international law. As early as next week, we are preparing a victory plan to present to our allies, Zelenskyi said.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky declared readiness for 90% of Ukraine's victory plan
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's victory plan. Podolyak revealed important details
What to expect from Ukraine's victory plan
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's victory plan. The USA voiced its first reaction to Zelenskyi's idea
The USA is positive about Zelensky's new idea

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?