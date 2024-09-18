Zelensky announced the fully prepared Victory Plan of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening video message on September 18, spoke about the readiness of Ukraine's victory plan. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it.

Ukraine's victory plan is ready — Zelensky

Today we can already say that our Victory Plan has been fully prepared — all points, all key points, the necessary annexes with details to the Plan have been determined. Everything is worked out. The most important thing now is the determination to implement.

The President spoke about this during the evening address.

According to him, there is and cannot be any alternative to peace and no freezing of the war or any other manipulations that will simply move Russian aggression to another stage.

We need reliable and long-lasting security for Ukraine, and therefore for all of Europe. Share

Ukraine's victory plan is almost ready

Next week, Ukraine will present its own victory plan to its partners. It is already 90% ready, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an evening video message on September 16.

The document contains five points: four main and one post-war. The head of state spoke about the development of this plan.

Throughout the day, meetings on the preparation of our Ukrainian victory plan were held in various formats (ed.). Real filling of all points.

All key persons were involved in the development of the plan. As a result, Ukraine's victory plan is 90% ready.