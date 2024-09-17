Ukraine's victory plan. The USA voiced its first reaction to Zelenskyi's idea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's victory plan. The USA voiced its first reaction to Zelenskyi's idea

The USA is positive about Zelensky's new idea
Читати українською

Official Washington has already familiarized itself with the new plan for the victory of Ukraine, the authors of which are President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team.

Points of attention

  • The USA is positive about Volodymyr Zelenskyi's new plan.
  • However, Joe Biden has not yet seen him and has not voiced his opinion on this matter.
  • The mentioned plan contains 4 main points and one additional one - for the post-war period.

The USA is positive about Zelensky's new idea

The US Permanent Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a statement on this occasion.

According to the latter, the American authorities know what the new plan of the Ukrainian leader is about, because they have already familiarized themselves with it.

However, she did not specify whether US President Joe Biden had seen this plan. By the way, it became known earlier that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should present it to the head of the White House by the end of September.

We saw President Zelensky's peace plan. We believe it lays out a strategy and a plan that can work. And we need to understand how we can contribute to this by interacting with all the heads of state who will be here in New York, said the American diplomat.

As Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted, the US "hopes to make some progress" on the issue of peace, but she did not explain how this would happen.

Ukraine's victory plan — what is currently known

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced, as of today his plan includes 4 main points.

He also clarified that there is one more — an additional one — it concerns the post-war period.

We are talking about security, we are talking about the geopolitical location of Ukraine, we are talking about very strong military support that should be available to us. And about the fact that we should freely decide how to use this or that thing. It is about decisions about economic support, but which, I think, will be interesting. But I think that's the main thing. We are ready.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

It is worth noting that soon the Ukrainian leader will present this plan to Joe Biden to get his opinion on this matter.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyi disclosed unexpected details of the negotiations with Trump
Zelenskyi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's victory plan. Zelensky revealed the details for the first time
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What has become known about Ukraine's victory plan
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia began to withdraw planes. Zelenskyi listed the consequences of the allies' delay
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Allies are delaying decisions regarding Ukraine for too long

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?