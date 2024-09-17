Ukraine's victory plan. The USA voiced its first reaction to Zelenskyi's idea

Official Washington has already familiarized itself with the new plan for the victory of Ukraine, the authors of which are President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team.
Points of attention
- The USA is positive about Volodymyr Zelenskyi's new plan.
- However, Joe Biden has not yet seen him and has not voiced his opinion on this matter.
- The mentioned plan contains 4 main points and one additional one - for the post-war period.
The USA is positive about Zelensky's new idea
The US Permanent Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a statement on this occasion.
According to the latter, the American authorities know what the new plan of the Ukrainian leader is about, because they have already familiarized themselves with it.
However, she did not specify whether US President Joe Biden had seen this plan. By the way, it became known earlier that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should present it to the head of the White House by the end of September.
As Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted, the US "hopes to make some progress" on the issue of peace, but she did not explain how this would happen.
Ukraine's victory plan — what is currently known
As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced, as of today his plan includes 4 main points.
He also clarified that there is one more — an additional one — it concerns the post-war period.
It is worth noting that soon the Ukrainian leader will present this plan to Joe Biden to get his opinion on this matter.
