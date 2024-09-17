Ukraine's victory plan. The USA voiced its first reaction to Zelenskyi's idea

Official Washington has already familiarized itself with the new plan for the victory of Ukraine, the authors of which are President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team.

The USA is positive about Zelensky's new idea

The US Permanent Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a statement on this occasion.

According to the latter, the American authorities know what the new plan of the Ukrainian leader is about, because they have already familiarized themselves with it.

However, she did not specify whether US President Joe Biden had seen this plan. By the way, it became known earlier that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should present it to the head of the White House by the end of September.

We saw President Zelensky's peace plan. We believe it lays out a strategy and a plan that can work. And we need to understand how we can contribute to this by interacting with all the heads of state who will be here in New York, said the American diplomat. Share

As Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted, the US "hopes to make some progress" on the issue of peace, but she did not explain how this would happen.

Ukraine's victory plan — what is currently known

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced, as of today his plan includes 4 main points.

He also clarified that there is one more — an additional one — it concerns the post-war period.

We are talking about security, we are talking about the geopolitical location of Ukraine, we are talking about very strong military support that should be available to us. And about the fact that we should freely decide how to use this or that thing. It is about decisions about economic support, but which, I think, will be interesting. But I think that's the main thing. We are ready. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

It is worth noting that soon the Ukrainian leader will present this plan to Joe Biden to get his opinion on this matter.