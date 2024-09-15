Ukraine's victory plan. Zelensky revealed the details for the first time

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the plan for the victory of Ukraine, which he will soon present to his American colleague Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional one.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyi's team is ready to implement the plan if it receives support from the US president.
- Ukraine's victory plan is currently a secret.
- Zelensky also plans to share this plan with both candidates for the US presidency – Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
What has become known about Ukraine's victory plan
The Ukrainian leader shared exclusive information during an interview with American journalist Farid Zakaria.
As Zelensky noted, he has prepared several points. Four of them are the main points. Plus one that will be extremely important after the war.
According to the Ukrainian leader, if Joe Biden appreciates and supports his plan, as well as offers something of his own, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team will start implementing it.
Everything depends on Biden, not on Putin
In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyi made it clear that all points of the plan for the victory of Ukraine, which he plans to present to the US President Joe Biden and the presidential candidates, depend on the decision of Biden, and not on the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
According to the head of state, he is not going to publicly reveal all the details at the moment.
