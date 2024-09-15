Ukraine's victory plan. Zelensky revealed the details for the first time

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the plan for the victory of Ukraine, which he will soon present to his American colleague Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional one.

What has become known about Ukraine's victory plan

The Ukrainian leader shared exclusive information during an interview with American journalist Farid Zakaria.

As Zelensky noted, he has prepared several points. Four of them are the main points. Plus one that will be extremely important after the war.

So, I'll share with Biden. We are talking about security, we are talking about the geopolitical location of Ukraine, we are talking about very strong military support that should be available to us. And about the fact that we should freely decide how to use this or that thing. It is about decisions about economic support, but which, I think, will be interesting. But I think that's the main thing. We are ready. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, if Joe Biden appreciates and supports his plan, as well as offers something of his own, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team will start implementing it.

Everything depends on Biden, not on Putin

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyi made it clear that all points of the plan for the victory of Ukraine, which he plans to present to the US President Joe Biden and the presidential candidates, depend on the decision of Biden, and not on the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the head of state, he is not going to publicly reveal all the details at the moment.

But, of course, this is a strategic plan... Therefore, this plan, which I will tell President Biden about (...) will strengthen Ukraine, our soldiers and citizens. These are very important things. There are not many points in it (in the plan — ed.) ... And all these points depend on Biden's decision. Not Putin's," the Ukrainian leader emphasized. Share

As you know, earlier Volodymyr Zelenskyi also announced that he intends to share this plan with both candidates for the US presidency — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.