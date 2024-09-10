Second Peace Summit. Zelenskyi gave a new task to his team

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he wants the second Peace Summit to be held in 2024, which should bring a fair end to Russia's war against Ukraine.
A second Peace Summit may take place in the coming months
According to the head of state, the second peace summit in 2024 is a very real goal that he and his team can achieve.
According to the president, the team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the entire government team, the team of the Office, parliamentary diplomats, and everyone involved in this work at the public level — everyone should understand that peace for Ukraine and a just end to this war is not just a historical mission, but also daily and very painstaking work.
Russia can take part in the second Peace Summit, but there is a condition
According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the participation of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in the Peace Summit can be considered only when the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stops attacking Ukraine.
The German leader notes: he, like Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team, would like another peace summit in which Russia would join.
|What is important, in Germany the chancellor came under a strong barrage of criticism after he started calling for negotiations with Russia.
