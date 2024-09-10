Second Peace Summit. Zelenskyi gave a new task to his team
Second Peace Summit. Zelenskyi gave a new task to his team

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he wants the second Peace Summit to be held in 2024, which should bring a fair end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • Zelensky revealed plans to hold the second Peace Summit in 2024.
  • The main task is to bring a fair end to Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The participation of the Russian Federation in the Peace Summit is possible only on the condition that aggression and attacks on Ukraine cease, said Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

A second Peace Summit may take place in the coming months

According to the head of state, the second peace summit in 2024 is a very real goal that he and his team can achieve.

We need a second Peace Summit this year. This means maximum involvement of the world in the implementation of the Peace Formula. And the maximum strengthening of our positions to make a just process of peace restoration a reality.

According to the president, the team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the entire government team, the team of the Office, parliamentary diplomats, and everyone involved in this work at the public level — everyone should understand that peace for Ukraine and a just end to this war is not just a historical mission, but also daily and very painstaking work.

I am sure that Ukraine is capable of doing such a job — to win this war and ensure peace — concluded Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Russia can take part in the second Peace Summit, but there is a condition

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the participation of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in the Peace Summit can be considered only when the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stops attacking Ukraine.

The German leader notes: he, like Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team, would like another peace summit in which Russia would join.

Of course, it won't work if the person who is supposed to be sitting there says: "And I continue to attack," Olaf Scholz noted, referring to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

|What is important, in Germany the chancellor came under a strong barrage of criticism after he started calling for negotiations with Russia.

