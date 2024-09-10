Peace Summit. Another country signed the final communiqué

The final communique of the peace summit already has 94 signatures. The Republic of Panama also joined the document.

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, Ukraine is deepening friendly dialogue and cooperation with the Caribbean countries.

I thank the Republic of Panama for joining the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace, adopted at the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.



We look forward to deepening friendly dialogue and cooperation with the Caribbean states.



The geography of countries that support… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 10, 2024

The geography of countries that support the principles of a just and durable peace for Ukraine continues to expand. To date, 94 states and organizations share our common vision, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said. Share

Global Peace Summit

The two-day Peace Summit was convened on the initiative of Ukraine and took place on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in the Summit. Russia was not invited, but in Moscow they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating.

Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."

According to the results of the summit in Switzerland, a communiqué was created with three main points: