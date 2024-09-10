Peace Summit. Another country signed the final communiqué

The final communique of the peace summit already has 94 signatures. The Republic of Panama also joined the document.
Points of attention
- Ukraine initiated the Two-Day Peace Summit, which discussed issues of nuclear and food security, as well as the return of deported children.
- Russia was absent from the summit, which is why some countries, including China, refused to participate.
- One of the key points of the final communique was requests about nuclear safety and access to seaports on the Black and Azov seas.
Panama joined the communiqué of the Peace Summit
As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, Ukraine is deepening friendly dialogue and cooperation with the Caribbean countries.
I thank the Republic of Panama for joining the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace, adopted at the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 10, 2024
We look forward to deepening friendly dialogue and cooperation with the Caribbean states.
The geography of countries that support…
Global Peace Summit
The two-day Peace Summit was convened on the initiative of Ukraine and took place on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in the Summit. Russia was not invited, but in Moscow they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating.
Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."
According to the results of the summit in Switzerland, a communiqué was created with three main points:
Nuclear safety. The nuclear power plant must work under the control of Ukraine, threats with nuclear weapons are unacceptable.
Global food security. It is necessary to ensure access to seaports on the Black and Azov seas.
All prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians must be released, and deported children must be returned.
