Peace Summit. Another country signed the final communiqué

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The final communique of the peace summit already has 94 signatures. The Republic of Panama also joined the document.

  • The final communiqué of the Peace Summit already has 94 signatures, to which the Republic of Panama joined.
  • Ukraine initiated the Two-Day Peace Summit, which discussed issues of nuclear and food security, as well as the return of deported children.
  • Russia was absent from the summit, which is why some countries, including China, refused to participate.
  • One of the key points of the final communique was requests about nuclear safety and access to seaports on the Black and Azov seas.

Panama joined the communiqué of the Peace Summit

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, Ukraine is deepening friendly dialogue and cooperation with the Caribbean countries.

The geography of countries that support the principles of a just and durable peace for Ukraine continues to expand. To date, 94 states and organizations share our common vision, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

Global Peace Summit

The two-day Peace Summit was convened on the initiative of Ukraine and took place on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in the Summit. Russia was not invited, but in Moscow they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating.

Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."

According to the results of the summit in Switzerland, a communiqué was created with three main points:

  • Nuclear safety. The nuclear power plant must work under the control of Ukraine, threats with nuclear weapons are unacceptable.

  • Global food security. It is necessary to ensure access to seaports on the Black and Azov seas.

  • All prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians must be released, and deported children must be returned.

