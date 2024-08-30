Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet given his consent to hold the second Peace Summit on the territory of his country in accordance with the proposal of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Can the second Peace Summit be held in India?

According to the publication, in order to hold the second Peace Summit on the territory of India, the country's authorities must sign a communique based on the results of the summit already held in Switzerland.

It is noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to hold a second peace summit before the presidential elections in the United States in November.

Zelensky's goal is to receive support from the countries of the Global South.

Holding the second Peace Summit in India will be progress, as this country is suspicious of Ukrainian peace initiatives.

The article emphasizes that Zelensky seeks to secure the support of the 10 key points of the Peace Formula from as many countries as possible.

The implementation of the key points involves the withdrawal of units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine and the isolation of Russia before the start of direct negotiations regarding the cessation of armed aggression by the Kremlin.

However, the countries of the Global South, particularly India, demand that representatives of the aggressor country be present at the second Peace Summit.

Although Ukraine's position does not contradict the participation of Kremlin representatives in the Summit, Moscow itself has repeatedly emphasized that it does not intend to participate in it.

More than 100 countries participated in the first Peace Summit. The authors of the article note that the Summit in Switzerland did not justify Ukraine's hopes for increased global support.

In particular, there were no Chinese representatives in Switzerland. India, Indonesia and South Africa refused to sign the final communiqué.

According to the spokesman of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov, during the meeting with Modi, Zelensky raised this issue and called on India to join the signing of the communiqué.

Narendra Modi and Volodymyr Zelenskyi

The wording in this document has already been narrowed to focus on specific issues—nuclear and food security and the return of abducted children and prisoners—to garner maximum support.

What is known about India's position regarding the war launched by Russia against Ukraine

The publication notes that India is trying to balance relations between Ukraine and Russia, as it is almost the biggest buyer of oil from the aggressor country.

The Indian government advocates direct dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.

The Indian leader's visit to Kyiv followed a trip to Moscow last month for talks with Vladimir Putin.

This visit met with criticism from Ukraine and the USA.

But Modi told Zelensky this month that he had spoken to Putin — "looking him in the eye" — and told him that "now is not the time for war."