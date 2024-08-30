India is not yet ready to host the Peace Summit
Category
Politics
Publication date

India is not yet ready to host the Peace Summit

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet given his consent to hold the second Peace Summit on the territory of his country in accordance with the proposal of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • India has not yet given consent to host the second Peace Summit, highlighting the delicate balance it maintains between Ukraine and Russia for trade and diplomatic interests.
  • President Zelensky seeks support from countries of the Global South, including India, for the Peace Summit, emphasizing the importance of direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia.
  • Holding the Peace Summit in India could be a crucial step in involving the country in resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, despite India's skepticism towards Ukrainian peace initiatives.
  • India's position on the war between Russia and Ukraine is influenced by its relationship with both countries, particularly as a significant buyer of oil from Russia.
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statements reflect a diplomatic approach, advocating for dialogue over conflict and highlighting the complexities of India's role in the Peace Summit.

Can the second Peace Summit be held in India?

According to the publication, in order to hold the second Peace Summit on the territory of India, the country's authorities must sign a communique based on the results of the summit already held in Switzerland.

It is noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to hold a second peace summit before the presidential elections in the United States in November.

Zelensky's goal is to receive support from the countries of the Global South.

Holding the second Peace Summit in India will be progress, as this country is suspicious of Ukrainian peace initiatives.

The article emphasizes that Zelensky seeks to secure the support of the 10 key points of the Peace Formula from as many countries as possible.

The implementation of the key points involves the withdrawal of units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine and the isolation of Russia before the start of direct negotiations regarding the cessation of armed aggression by the Kremlin.

However, the countries of the Global South, particularly India, demand that representatives of the aggressor country be present at the second Peace Summit.

Although Ukraine's position does not contradict the participation of Kremlin representatives in the Summit, Moscow itself has repeatedly emphasized that it does not intend to participate in it.

More than 100 countries participated in the first Peace Summit. The authors of the article note that the Summit in Switzerland did not justify Ukraine's hopes for increased global support.

In particular, there were no Chinese representatives in Switzerland. India, Indonesia and South Africa refused to sign the final communiqué.

According to the spokesman of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov, during the meeting with Modi, Zelensky raised this issue and called on India to join the signing of the communiqué.

India has not yet expressed readiness to host the Peace Summit
Narendra Modi and Volodymyr Zelenskyi

The wording in this document has already been narrowed to focus on specific issues—nuclear and food security and the return of abducted children and prisoners—to garner maximum support.

What is known about India's position regarding the war launched by Russia against Ukraine

The publication notes that India is trying to balance relations between Ukraine and Russia, as it is almost the biggest buyer of oil from the aggressor country.

The Indian government advocates direct dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.

The Indian leader's visit to Kyiv followed a trip to Moscow last month for talks with Vladimir Putin.

This visit met with criticism from Ukraine and the USA.

But Modi told Zelensky this month that he had spoken to Putin — "looking him in the eye" — and told him that "now is not the time for war."

I clearly expressed my opinion that the solution to any problem cannot be found on the battlefield, - said the Prime Minister of India during the meeting with Zelenskyi.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived on a visit to Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky and Narendra Modi
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky disclosed the details of the historic meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi
Office of the President of Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky and Narendra Modi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky called on India to reduce the purchase of oil from the Russian Federation — video
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky called on India to reduce the purchase of oil from the Russian Federation — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?