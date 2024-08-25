Zelensky called on India to reduce the purchase of oil from the Russian Federation — video

India has a significant influence on the Russian economy, as many export markets for the Russian Federation are currently closed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this contributes to the financing of the Russian army.

India contributes to the financing of the occupying army of the Russian Federation

I am sure the Government of India understands this. We are open to cooperation in finding alternative solutions. You are a big country, and we are not talking about millions, but billions that go back to Putin, to Russia, and then are used by him, because his economy is now subject to war. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the president, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian society should feel the consequences of the war. Zelensky believes that reducing the purchase of Russian oil will pose serious challenges to Putin.

We understand what profits Russia gets from this agreement with India. We are well informed, detailed. So we are committed to doing everything we can to stop it. At the same time, we cannot put pressure on you, since you are an independent country and the decision rests with your government. That is why I asked to consider the possibility of stopping the flow of money that strengthens the Russian army, — added President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Share

It should be noted that after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, India became one of the largest importers of Russian oil.

In Kyiv, Modi advocated a diplomatic end to Russia's war against Ukraine

India insists on a diplomatic settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during a meeting in Kyiv on August 23 with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Modi, India played a dual role in Russia's war against Ukraine. The first is humanitarian aid, the second is to "stay away from war."

Modi told Zelensky that "India is ready to make its proactive contribution and I personally, as a friend, if there is any role that I can play, I would very much like to play that role to achieve peace."