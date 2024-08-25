India has a significant influence on the Russian economy, as many export markets for the Russian Federation are currently closed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this contributes to the financing of the Russian army.
- The call of the President of Ukraine to reduce the purchase of Russian oil is aimed at supporting efforts to contain Russian aggression.
- President Zelenskyi and Prime Minister Modi talked about the peaceful end of the war, confirming their readiness to cooperate in this direction.
- Ukraine emphasizes the need to limit financial support to the Russian army through the purchase of Russian oil.
India contributes to the financing of the occupying army of the Russian Federation
According to the president, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian society should feel the consequences of the war. Zelensky believes that reducing the purchase of Russian oil will pose serious challenges to Putin.
It should be noted that after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, India became one of the largest importers of Russian oil.
In Kyiv, Modi advocated a diplomatic end to Russia's war against Ukraine
India insists on a diplomatic settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during a meeting in Kyiv on August 23 with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to Modi, India played a dual role in Russia's war against Ukraine. The first is humanitarian aid, the second is to "stay away from war."
Modi told Zelensky that "India is ready to make its proactive contribution and I personally, as a friend, if there is any role that I can play, I would very much like to play that role to achieve peace."
