Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Ukraine on Friday, August 23.
Points of attention
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ukraine and offer to mediate in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, showcasing India's readiness for diplomatic involvement in global conflicts.
- India plays a pivotal role in President Zelensky's initiative to garner support from key nations in the Global South, highlighting the country's diplomatic significance in shaping international relations.
- Discussions between India and Ukraine encompass potential collaborations in producing gas turbines, aircraft, and aircraft engines, aiming to strengthen their military-economic ties and enhance bilateral cooperation.
- Modi's visit to Ukraine, coinciding with the National Flag Day, signifies an important step in bilateral relations, with planned discussions and document signings to further solidify cooperation between the two nations.
- The Ukrainian President's Office confirms the significance of Modi's visit, emphasizing the historic nature of the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine, underscoring the importance of the meeting in fostering mutual cooperation and partnership.
What is known about India's readiness to mediate in Ukraine's negotiations with the Russian Federation
Interlocutors of the publication note that Narendra Modi is ready to act as a mediator in the exchange of messages between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
At the same time, as the interlocutors note, Modi refused the role of a mediator in negotiations to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
Modi's visit to Ukraine comes a few weeks after his visit to Russia.
Modi's reluctance to help end the war is partly due to India's dependence on Russia for cheap oil and weapons.
At the same time, for security reasons, the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Ukraine will last literally a few hours.
The authors of the article note that for President Zelensky, the meeting with Modi will be very important in the context of this country's role in restoring peace in the region.
India plays a central role in Zelensky's quest to win the favor of key countries of the so-called Global South.
At the June summit in Switzerland, India was among the countries that did not sign the final statement.
The meeting with Modi is unlikely to lead to any major announcements, although several deals, including in agriculture and defense, are in the works, people familiar with the agenda said.
It is also reported that the Ukrainian state company "Zorya-Mashproekt" is negotiating with Indian private companies on the joint production of gas turbines used on military ships.
The two countries are also discussing the production of aircraft and aircraft engines in India.
What they say in Ukraine
The President's Office confirmed the planned visit of the Prime Minister of India to Ukraine.
They clarified that this is the first visit of the head of the Indian government to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations.
The OP said that Zelenskyi and Modi will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation during the meeting. It is also planned to sign a number of documents between Ukraine and India.
More on the topic
