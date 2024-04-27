India again accepts sanctioned tankers with Russian oil products

Sovcomflot's sub-sanctioned vessel spilled fuel oil in a port in western India. The country started receiving Russian tankers again after a short break.

Tankers with oil products from Russia enter Indian ports

India again buys Russian oil and fuel oil.

The Reuters reported about it on April 26.

The ship "SKF Baltika" is transporting 90,000 tons of fuel oil for the operator of the world's largest oil refining complex in Jamnagar, Reliance Industries. Sources of the publication assure that the ship will leave the port on Friday after complete unloading.

It is noted that Indian refineries, including Reliance, began to fear accepting cargo from Sovcomflot ships after the US imposed sanctions against the Russian shipping giant on February 23.

However, during a visit to India earlier this month, US officials said Washington wanted stable global oil supplies and did not ask India to cut Russian oil imports. Another tanker, Vladimit Tikhonov, is due to arrive in India next week with Russian oil.

India's Reliance mainly buys Russian oil, but also imports fuel oil for processing at its coking plant to produce refined fuel.

Sources of the publication indicate that the new Indian oil refineries plan to receive Russian oil cargoes loaded on Sovkomflot vessels.

India is likely to buy Russian oil again

Several supertankers with Russian oil were spotted on their way to India.

Bloomberg reported this earlier.

The publication notes that the Nireta supertanker is at anchor near Visakhapatnam on India's east coast, while two other tankers, the Eastern Avenue and the Erecter, are near Jamnagar in the west. They both point to Sikka as the destination. The Clyde Noble, another Falcon-laden vessel, is also en route to Sikka.

Bloomberg writes that in the period up to mid-January, 10 consignments of Sokol crude oil that were supposed to arrive in India were not unloaded, and at least five vessels headed back through the Strait of Malacca.

All Sokol cargoes loaded in March and most of the cargoes shipped in February were sent to China, but some of these earlier consignments are now returning to India.

What has changed is that Sokol [crude oil] is now supplied by traders rather than the manufacturer, and cargoes are offered at attractive discounts, resulting in the resumption of some supplies to India.

Sanctions against the Russian oil industry

Western countries have imposed restrictions on Russia, including an oil price ceiling, to reduce its income. However, the Kremlin continues circumventing the rules by selling oil and petroleum products to India.

Recently, Bloomberg wrote that the Russian Federation began to sell Urals oil at $75 per barrel. This is a quarter more expensive than the oil price ceiling.

It also became known that India granted permission for marine insurance by four Russian firms, which will allow the Kremlin to be less dependent on the services of Western companies.