Zelenskiy announced the date of the summit of the Crimean Platform

The Summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on September 11, 2024. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video message.

The head of state talked about preparations for several important diplomatic events that will take place this week.

Had several meetings today with our team of internationals. We are preparing the Summit of the Crimean Platform for September 11. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The event will be held in Latvia. Last year it was organized in the Czech Republic.

The First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit will also take place this week. It is being prepared by the team of First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Important diplomatic meetings with partners will take place in the near future.

We remember the key goal: peace for all of Ukraine, for all our people, — said Zelenskyy.

What is the Crimean Platform

This is an international coordination mechanism that was created in 2021. He is trying to return the issue of deoccupation of the peninsula to the agenda of international politics.

The Crimean platform has an office in Kyiv and works continuously.

The coordination mechanism has several main goals:

promoting the deoccupation of Crimea;

protection of people's rights on the peninsula;

strengthening European and global security.