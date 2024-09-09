Zelenskiy announced the date of the summit of the Crimean Platform
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskiy announced the date of the summit of the Crimean Platform

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

The Summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on September 11, 2024. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video message.

Points of attention

  • The Summit of the Crimean Platform is scheduled for September 11, 2024 in Latvia.
  • The Crimean platform was created to return the issue of the deoccupation of Crimea to general international policy and to protect the rights of people on the peninsula.
  • The main goals of the Crimean Platform: promoting the de-occupation of Crimea, protecting people's rights, strengthening European and global security.
  • The first summit of the Crimean Platform took place on August 23, 2021 and brought together representatives of 47 states and international organizations.

The Summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on September 11

The head of state talked about preparations for several important diplomatic events that will take place this week.

Had several meetings today with our team of internationals. We are preparing the Summit of the Crimean Platform for September 11.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The event will be held in Latvia. Last year it was organized in the Czech Republic.

The First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit will also take place this week. It is being prepared by the team of First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Important diplomatic meetings with partners will take place in the near future.

We remember the key goal: peace for all of Ukraine, for all our people, — said Zelenskyy.

What is the Crimean Platform

This is an international coordination mechanism that was created in 2021. He is trying to return the issue of deoccupation of the peninsula to the agenda of international politics.

The Crimean platform has an office in Kyiv and works continuously.

The coordination mechanism has several main goals:

  • promoting the deoccupation of Crimea;

  • protection of people's rights on the peninsula;

  • strengthening European and global security.

The first summit of the Crimean Platform took place on August 23, 2021, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. Representatives of 47 countries and international organizations attended the event.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskiy announced the Ukraine Victory Plan for discussion with Biden, Harris and Trump
Zelenskiy announced the Ukraine Victory Plan for discussion with Biden, Harris and Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Far-reaching justice for Ukraine. Zelenskiy is looking for a "key" to partner countries
Zelenskiy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?