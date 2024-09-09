Zelenskiy announced the date of the summit of the Crimean Platform

The Summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on September 11, 2024. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video message.
Points of attention
- The Summit of the Crimean Platform is scheduled for September 11, 2024 in Latvia.
- The Crimean platform was created to return the issue of the deoccupation of Crimea to general international policy and to protect the rights of people on the peninsula.
- The main goals of the Crimean Platform: promoting the de-occupation of Crimea, protecting people's rights, strengthening European and global security.
- The first summit of the Crimean Platform took place on August 23, 2021 and brought together representatives of 47 states and international organizations.
The Summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on September 11
The head of state talked about preparations for several important diplomatic events that will take place this week.
The event will be held in Latvia. Last year it was organized in the Czech Republic.
The First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit will also take place this week. It is being prepared by the team of First Lady Olena Zelenska.
Important diplomatic meetings with partners will take place in the near future.
What is the Crimean Platform
This is an international coordination mechanism that was created in 2021. He is trying to return the issue of deoccupation of the peninsula to the agenda of international politics.
The Crimean platform has an office in Kyiv and works continuously.
The coordination mechanism has several main goals:
promoting the deoccupation of Crimea;
protection of people's rights on the peninsula;
strengthening European and global security.
The first summit of the Crimean Platform took place on August 23, 2021, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. Representatives of 47 countries and international organizations attended the event.
