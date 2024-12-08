The Russian army bombarded Dnipropetrovsk region with drones — a woman was injured

On December 8, Russian troops attacked the Kamian district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. A woman was injured as a result of the shelling.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the Dnipropetrovsk region

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak reported, at night the occupiers directed drones to the region, and the air defense was working.

It was loud in the Kamian district. There, a 64-year-old woman was injured by an enemy attack. She was given all the necessary help. He will be treated at home, said Lysak. Share

Five apartment buildings have broken windows. In addition, a utility company, a college, two cars and a power line were damaged.

Photo — t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

By the way, this is not the first time Russian invaders have attacked the Kamian district. So, on September 11, the occupiers shelled the Kamian district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Then one person died, two were injured.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the occupiers released "Shakhed" and other types of drones from five districts — Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 08:30, the air defense forces shot down 28 enemy drones. PPO worked in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another 46 drones were lost in location.