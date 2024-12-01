Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — the number of injured has increased

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region in the evening of November 30. As of the morning of December 1, the number of victims has increased.
- The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, which led to an increase in the number of wounded by 24 people.
- An 11-year-old boy with moderate injuries, as well as 8 people with serious injuries, are among those injured as a result of the rocket attack.
- The Russian attack on the suburbs of Dnipro caused the destruction of shops and residential buildings in the area.
- Four people died as a result of an enemy strike that occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the evening of November 30.
- Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and supported the victims in this difficult hour.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims has increased
As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported, according to detailed information, 24 people were injured in the attack on the Dnipro region.
Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region
On the evening of November 30, Russian troops launched an attack on the outskirts of the Dnipro. Initially, explosions were heard in the city and fires were reported. The fire engulfed a shop, apartment building and private houses.
At 19:33 it became known that three people were killed and 19 were injured in the Dnipro district.
Later, Lysak clarified that eight people are already in serious condition after the Russian attack on the Dnipro region. They have penetrating wounds, damage to internal organs, fractures.
In total, 21 victims were known.
