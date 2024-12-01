Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — the number of injured has increased

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region in the evening of November 30. As of the morning of December 1, the number of victims has increased.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims has increased

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported, according to detailed information, 24 people were injured in the attack on the Dnipro region.

18 victims are in hospitals, the condition of seven remains serious. Unfortunately, that enemy strike claimed four lives. Condolences to the families of the victims, said the head of the OVA.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region

On the evening of November 30, Russian troops launched an attack on the outskirts of the Dnipro. Initially, explosions were heard in the city and fires were reported. The fire engulfed a shop, apartment building and private houses.

At 19:33 it became known that three people were killed and 19 were injured in the Dnipro district.

Among the injured, according to the current information, is one child. An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital in a moderate condition. The rest of the victims were also hospitalized. Six are "heavy".

Later, Lysak clarified that eight people are already in serious condition after the Russian attack on the Dnipro region. They have penetrating wounds, damage to internal organs, fractures.