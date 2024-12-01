Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — the number of injured has increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — the number of injured has increased

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — the number of injured has increased
Читати українською

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region in the evening of November 30. As of the morning of December 1, the number of victims has increased.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, which led to an increase in the number of wounded by 24 people.
  • An 11-year-old boy with moderate injuries, as well as 8 people with serious injuries, are among those injured as a result of the rocket attack.
  • The Russian attack on the suburbs of Dnipro caused the destruction of shops and residential buildings in the area.
  • Four people died as a result of an enemy strike that occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the evening of November 30.
  • Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and supported the victims in this difficult hour.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims has increased

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported, according to detailed information, 24 people were injured in the attack on the Dnipro region.

18 victims are in hospitals, the condition of seven remains serious. Unfortunately, that enemy strike claimed four lives. Condolences to the families of the victims, said the head of the OVA.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region

On the evening of November 30, Russian troops launched an attack on the outskirts of the Dnipro. Initially, explosions were heard in the city and fires were reported. The fire engulfed a shop, apartment building and private houses.

At 19:33 it became known that three people were killed and 19 were injured in the Dnipro district.

Among the injured, according to the current information, is one child. An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital in a moderate condition. The rest of the victims were also hospitalized. Six are "heavy".

Later, Lysak clarified that eight people are already in serious condition after the Russian attack on the Dnipro region. They have penetrating wounds, damage to internal organs, fractures.

In total, 21 victims were known.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Kedr" complex. DIU revealed details about the ballistics of Russia after the attack on the Dnipro
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
complex "Kedr"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — people were killed, many were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russian missile attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?