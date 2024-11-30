Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — people were killed, many were injured

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. Fires broke out in the Dnipro district, 3 deaths and 21 injuries were previously reported.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched a missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing fires and resulting in 3 deaths and 21 injuries, including children.
- Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, provided updates on the tragic incident, including the number of fires, victims' conditions, and ongoing rescue efforts.
- Among the injured were children, with an 11-year-old boy in a medium-to-serious condition and two children hospitalized with shrapnel injuries.
- The situation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast requires continued monitoring and clarification to ensure that necessary assistance is provided to the victims of the Russian missile attack.
- A total of 8 people were injured, with some in serious condition due to the attack near the Dnipro district, highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict.
Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are victims
In the evening, an explosion rang out in the Dnipro district. A fire broke out as a result of the Russian attack. We are clarifying the information.
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.
Later, Lysak reported that there were three fires in the Dnipro district.
It is noted that a store, apartment building and private houses caught fire.
Rescuers are working on the ground. In advance, there are victims.
At 19:33 it became known that three people were killed and 19 were injured in the Dnipro district.
Later, Lysak clarified that eight people are already in serious condition after the Russian attack on the Dnipro region. They have penetrating wounds, damage to internal organs, fractures.
In total, as of now, 21 victims are known.
As a result of the strike by the Russian Federation near the Dnipro, 8 people were injured
Two children who were injured during a missile attack on the Dnipro region on the evening of November 2 were hospitalized. A total of eight civilians were injured.
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.
An 8-year-old girl has shrapnel injuries to her face, and a 15-year-old boy has shrapnel injuries to both lower legs. The children are in satisfactory condition.
An 83-year-old woman is also in the hospital. Doctors assess her condition as serious. She has an injured leg.
In total, 8 people were injured due to the Russian attack.
