Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — people were killed, many were injured

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. Fires broke out in the Dnipro district, 3 deaths and 21 injuries were previously reported.

In the evening, an explosion rang out in the Dnipro district. A fire broke out as a result of the Russian attack. We are clarifying the information.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Later, Lysak reported that there were three fires in the Dnipro district.

It is noted that a store, apartment building and private houses caught fire.

Rescuers are working on the ground. In advance, there are victims.

At 19:33 it became known that three people were killed and 19 were injured in the Dnipro district.

Among the injured, according to the current information, is one child. An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital in a moderate condition. The rest of the victims were also hospitalized. Six are "heavy". Share

Later, Lysak clarified that eight people are already in serious condition after the Russian attack on the Dnipro region. They have penetrating wounds, damage to internal organs, fractures.

In total, as of now, 21 victims are known.

As a result of the strike by the Russian Federation near the Dnipro, 8 people were injured

Two children who were injured during a missile attack on the Dnipro region on the evening of November 2 were hospitalized. A total of eight civilians were injured.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

An 8-year-old girl has shrapnel injuries to her face, and a 15-year-old boy has shrapnel injuries to both lower legs. The children are in satisfactory condition.

An 83-year-old woman is also in the hospital. Doctors assess her condition as serious. She has an injured leg.

The rest of the victims were treated on the spot and will be treated at home. Share

In total, 8 people were injured due to the Russian attack.