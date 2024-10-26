Russia's attack on Kyiv and Dnipro — 4 people were killed

At least three peaceful residents of Dnipro became victims of a new missile attack by the Russian invaders, which occurred in the evening of October 25. A girl born in 2009 died in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Emergency services, philanthropists, and communal workers mobilized quickly to provide assistance and support to the affected residents, including psychological aid and removal of debris.
- The Russian army also targeted the Nikopol region using kamikaze drones and artillery, causing damage to infrastructure and threatening the safety of the local community.
- Efforts are ongoing to assess the extent of the damage and provide necessary aid to the victims of these brutal attacks, highlighting the urgent need for peace and resolution in the region.
Russia's attack on the Dnipro — the latest details
In addition, it is emphasized that a two-story residential building and a garage came under a new attack of the enemy.
This time, the Russian invaders damaged 13 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, 30 cars, damaged hospital buildings.
According to Serhiy Lysak, after the first explosions rang out, all services rushed to help people — the emergency services, the ambulance service, the police.
The Russian army also launched an attack on the Nikopol region, hitting the district center and the Marganets community.
For this, the enemy used kamikaze drones and artillery. Damaged infrastructure. People are whole.
The attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv — what is known
On the evening of October 25, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that an explosion had occurred in the Solom'yansk district — a Russian drone had hit a residential building.
Later it became known that apartments from the 17th to 21st floors were damaged. The fire was extinguished.
A mobile tent was deployed on site for the residents of the building to provide the necessary assistance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-