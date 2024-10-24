Putin did not receive international support at the BRICS summit — analysts

Russia has so far failed to gain broad international support or create an alternative security system at the BRICS summit.

As analysts note, the summit declaration emphasizes the need to observe the principles of the UN Charter, in particular respect for territorial integrity.

It also states that the BRICS countries welcome relevant mediation proposals for "a peaceful settlement of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy."

ISW emphasized that Ukraine recognizes these principles of the UN Charter as the main way to achieve peace, emphasizing the illegality of the Russian war from the point of view of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the summit's declaration, noting that it demonstrates Russia's inability to spread its views on changing the world order and security among the BRICS countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that the BRICS member states did not unite around supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, as many of them adhere to the principles of the UN Charter.

Ukrainian intelligence also believes that the summit will not lead to the creation of an alternative system of international settlement, which Russia is trying to promote.

India, the UAE, Brazil and South Africa opposed turning BRICS into an anti-US coalition, the ISW report said.

What is known about the BRICS summit

Earlier, Turkey applied to join BRICS. And on October 20, it became known that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva canceled his trip to the BRICS summit in Russia.

Earlier, Putin refused to participate in the G20 summit in Brazil due to the risk of arrest under the warrant of the International Criminal Court, but said that the decision of the ICC "can be easily circumvented."

In addition, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kazan with an unannounced visit on the opening day of the summit.