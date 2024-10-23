UN Secretary General António Guterres arrived on an unannounced visit to Russian Kazan on the day of the start of the three-day BRICS summit. It is there that he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- António Guterres outraged the world community because of his visit to the Russian dictator Putin at the BRICS summit.
- Ukrainian and Lithuanian diplomats criticized the decision of the UN Secretary General.
Guterres again made a scandalous decision
A team of Ukrainian diplomats was one of the first to react to the UN Secretary General's visit to the BRICS summit.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that Antonio Guterres rejected the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team to the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
The head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielius Landsbergis, also reacted to the scandalous situation.
What is known about the relationship between Putin and Guterres
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, intends to meet with the NATO Secretary General on the last day of the BRICS summit — on the sidelines of the summit. Yuriy Ushakov, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, recently made such a statement.
What is important to understand is that the UN Secretary-General had previously publicly criticized the actions of the Kremlin, stressing that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine creates a "dangerous precedent" for the world.
Moreover, as is known, he called many times for a just peace that would respect international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
