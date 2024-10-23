The UN Secretary General was embarrassed by his visit to Putin at the BRICS summit
Category
Politics
Publication date

The UN Secretary General was embarrassed by his visit to Putin at the BRICS summit

Guterres
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

UN Secretary General António Guterres arrived on an unannounced visit to Russian Kazan on the day of the start of the three-day BRICS summit. It is there that he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • António Guterres outraged the world community because of his visit to the Russian dictator Putin at the BRICS summit.
  • Ukrainian and Lithuanian diplomats criticized the decision of the UN Secretary General.

Guterres again made a scandalous decision

A team of Ukrainian diplomats was one of the first to react to the UN Secretary General's visit to the BRICS summit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that Antonio Guterres rejected the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team to the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

He did, however, accept an invitation to Kazan from war criminal Putin. This is a wrong choice that does not contribute to the cause of peace. This only harms the reputation of the UN, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielius Landsbergis, also reacted to the scandalous situation.

This is unacceptable, he publicly indignant.

What is known about the relationship between Putin and Guterres

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, intends to meet with the NATO Secretary General on the last day of the BRICS summit — on the sidelines of the summit. Yuriy Ushakov, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, recently made such a statement.

Despite the meeting between Putin and Guterres scheduled for October 24, there are no signs that Kyiv or Moscow are ready for broader peace talks to end the conflict, the report said.

What is important to understand is that the UN Secretary-General had previously publicly criticized the actions of the Kremlin, stressing that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine creates a "dangerous precedent" for the world.

Moreover, as is known, he called many times for a just peace that would respect international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

During a meeting with Putin in April 2022, two months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Guterres reiterated the UN's position and discussed proposals for humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The UN counted the number of poor people in the world
UN
Poverty
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The UN has calculated the scale of population reduction in Ukraine after the start of the war
UN
Ukrainians
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why did Putin really convene the BRICS summit — the answer of analysts
Why did Putin really convene the BRICS summit — the answer of analysts

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?