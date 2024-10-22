According to the UN, after the start of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine, the population decreased by 10 million people, or by a quarter.

What the UN says about the reduction of the population of Ukraine against the background of the war unleashed by Russia

It is noted that the reduction of the population of Ukraine was facilitated by the mass emigration of citizens abroad, caused by the invasion of the Russian invaders, as well as low birth rate and high mortality in the conditions of hostilities.

It is emphasized that the largest share of population reduction is made up of 6.7 million people who left for other countries.

According to Florence Baver, head of the Eastern Europe Department of the UN Population Fund, accurate calculations will be possible only after the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

The senior UN official noted that the significant reduction in the population of Ukraine was due to the mass exodus of residents from the regions affected by hostilities.

In addition, the demographic situation is affected by low birth rates.

The birth rate has fallen sharply and is now about one child per woman, which is one of the lowest rates in the world, Florence Baver emphasizes. Share

Ukrainian children

How Ukraine can overcome the demographic crisis

The UN representative added that in order to overcome the demographic crisis, Ukraine needs to raise the birth rate to 2.1 children per woman.

According to UN experts, the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in February 2022 turned a difficult demographic situation into a catastrophic one.

After the declaration of independence in 1991, the population of Ukraine was more than 50 million people. However, as a result of a number of factors, the population of Ukraine, like many European countries, has undergone a rapid reduction.

Already in 2021, about 40 million people lived on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the much larger Russia, with a pre-war population of over 140 million, also suffered a worsening "already terrible" demographic situation after the full-scale invasion began.

According to Florence Baver, in the first six months of this year, the lowest birth rate since 1999 was recorded in the Russian Federation — these statistics were called "catastrophic" in the Kremlin.