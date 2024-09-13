According to the CIA, Ukraine topped the world ranking of countries with the highest mortality and the lowest birth rate against the background of the continuation of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

What is known about the demographic problems in Ukraine against the background of the war against the Russian Federation

CIA reports indicate that the current death rate in Ukraine is 18.6 per 1,000 people.

The second place is occupied by Lithuania with an indicator of 15.02 deaths per 1,000 people. It is followed by Serbia — 14.9 per 1,000 people.

At the same time, Ukraine ranks last, 228th, in terms of birth rate. There are only 6 newborns per thousand people in Ukraine.

Newborn Ukrainians

African countries are in the top ten in terms of birth rate.

For comparison, in Niger, 46.6 people are born per 1,000 people.

What is known about mortality rates in Ukraine and the likely consequences of the demographic crisis

The death rate in Ukraine in 2024 will be three times higher than the birth rate. The most newborns and deaths were registered in Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv.

At the same time, analysts note that the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine and the resulting mobilization play only an indirect role in deepening the demographic crisis in Ukraine.

In 2010-2013, about 500,000 children were born annually. However, in recent years, this indicator has fallen more than twice.

According to Ella Libanova, director of the Institute of Demography and Social Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Ukraine should no longer count on population growth to 40 or 50 million people.

Only intensive immigration can help solve the demographic crisis, but in that case it will no longer be about citizens of Ukraine and not even about people from EU countries.