Why did Putin really convene the BRICS summit — the answer of analysts

36 world leaders, including representatives of China, India, South Africa and Iran, arrived in Kazan for the 16th annual BRICS summit. Russia is expected to use the summit to intensify its war against Ukraine.

At the BRICS summit, Putin wants to create mechanisms to intensify the war

Analysts say Russia is likely to try to showcase its moves to strengthen ties with non-Western bloc countries and strike trade deals that could help it shore up the war against Ukraine and lessen the impact of Western sanctions.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Taliban Minister of Trade and Industry Nuruddin Aziz, Serbian Vice Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also arrived at the summit on October 22.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and both leaders emphasized the importance of multilateral relations between Russia and China. Xi Jinping emphasized the role of BRICS as a "platform for strategic cooperation at the global level."

What is known about the BRICS summit

Earlier, Turkey applied to join BRICS. And on October 20, it became known that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva canceled his trip to the BRICS summit in Russia.

Earlier, Putin refused to participate in the G20 summit in Brazil due to the risk of arrest under the warrant of the International Criminal Court, but said that the decision of the ICC "can be easily circumvented."

