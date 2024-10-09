The Armenian authorities publicly humiliated Russia at the CIS summit

Official Yerevan did not want to support two statements made during the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which took place directly in the capital of the Russian Federation.

Relations between Russia and Armenia continue to deteriorate

It is important to understand that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, was present at the meeting.

Recently, the diplomatic office officially confirmed that Tehran did not want to join the two statements adopted during the event. So far, the country's authorities have not disclosed the reasons for such a decision.

However, it is known that the first document talked about the principles of cooperation in ensuring security in Eurasia.

The second statement — on the inadmissibility of unilateral restrictive measures in international relations — recommended that member states refrain from adopting, expanding, or applying such measures. Share

It is also important to understand that the adoption of the second statement took place against the background of Western sanctions applied to Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

What is known about the conflict between Armenia and the Russian Federation

Relations between Tehran and Moscow began to deteriorate 2 years ago, when Armenia boycotted most meetings of the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Still maintaining a frozen status in the CSTO, the Armenian authorities in September confirmed their participation in the BRICS summit this October and another CIS summit in Moscow next year.

Despite this, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is considering the possibility of the country's withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization.