In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" talked about whether Armenia can withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Will Armenia leave the CSTO?

The Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who are descendants of the Bagratuni kingdom, who have been directly involved in combat operations in the war against Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Our chevrons depict Ashot the Iron — the king of Armenia from the Bagratuni family, and the patron of the Armenian army.

According to Felix Dzhanich, Armenia will be able to leave the CSTO,

Of course, Russia will try to change everything as much as possible so that this does not happen. Hardly, of course, but it will come out. As we can see from this situation, Pashinyan spoke with these words, and new news has also appeared regarding Belarus. Felix "Dzhanich" Nemesis Group fighter

The fighter added that Armenia should prepare only for the fact that "it will be necessary to fight, fight, fight and fight". Do not get used to this nation.

She was, will be, and no one will ever bring her to her knees, he said.

In what ways can Russia suspend the withdrawal from the CSTO?

The first is propaganda. Like, you won't be able to do without us or threaten at some moments that you will pass through your territory there and somehow some part of the economy, somewhere, maybe they will participate in some councils there, they will constantly make sure that Armenia does not move forward anywhere, — he noted "Dzhanich".

The military man hopes that everyone with their heads and adequate will support, and "inadequate will leave here."