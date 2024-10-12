As the journalists managed to find out, it is India that is currently the second largest supplier of critical technologies to Russia in conditions where the aggressor country is under Western sanctions. Currently, only China is ahead of it.

Russia is deepening its ties with India

Insiders of the publication in the European Union and the United States indicate that the export of sanctioned goods, primarily microcircuits and machines, from India to Russia in April-May 2024 exceeded 60 million dollars.

What is important to understand is that this is about twice as much as in the previous months of this year.

In addition, it is emphasized that in July exports reached as much as 95 million dollars, second only to the long-time ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — China.

According to anonymous sources, in general, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation exports from India approximately one fifth of secret technologies for its military-industrial complex.

It is also important to understand that the Indian authorities literally do not respond to the question of assistance to Russia in response to the requests of the ambassadors of Western countries.

Due to India's role as a transit country for sanctioned goods bound for Russia, officials from the European Union and the United States have visited it several times in recent months. Share

India can become a mediator in future negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Politico recently wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team have found the perfect mediator for peace talks to end the war with Russia.

According to journalists, they are allegedly talking about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi (Photo: flickr.com)

During the summer talks, Modi made it clear that while Ukraine would inevitably have to compromise on some issues to end the war, there was no question of handing over territory to Russia. Share

What is important to understand is that the Indian authorities have not yet publicly condemned the invasion of the Russian Federation, but, despite this, advocated respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for ending the war.