Putin found another ally for the Russian Federation amid the war against Ukraine

As the journalists managed to find out, it is India that is currently the second largest supplier of critical technologies to Russia in conditions where the aggressor country is under Western sanctions. Currently, only China is ahead of it.
Points of attention
- Russia is deepening ties with India to supply its critical technologies.
- India is currently one of the key suppliers of sanctioned goods for the Russian Federation.
- India can also act as a potential mediator in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but there is no clear decision yet.
Russia is deepening its ties with India
Insiders of the publication in the European Union and the United States indicate that the export of sanctioned goods, primarily microcircuits and machines, from India to Russia in April-May 2024 exceeded 60 million dollars.
What is important to understand is that this is about twice as much as in the previous months of this year.
In addition, it is emphasized that in July exports reached as much as 95 million dollars, second only to the long-time ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — China.
According to anonymous sources, in general, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation exports from India approximately one fifth of secret technologies for its military-industrial complex.
It is also important to understand that the Indian authorities literally do not respond to the question of assistance to Russia in response to the requests of the ambassadors of Western countries.
India can become a mediator in future negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
Politico recently wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team have found the perfect mediator for peace talks to end the war with Russia.
According to journalists, they are allegedly talking about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
What is important to understand is that the Indian authorities have not yet publicly condemned the invasion of the Russian Federation, but, despite this, advocated respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for ending the war.
It is currently unknown how the new data on the strengthening of cooperation between the Russian Federation and India will affect the position of Ukraine.
