Dmytro Rogozin, former head of Roscosmos and occupation senator from the Zaporizhia region, publicly admitted that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was forced to flee due to powerful attacks by Ukrainian naval drones.
The Black Sea Fleet of Russia could not withstand the onslaught of Ukraine
In an interview with Kremlin propagandists, Putin's henchman spoke about yet another shameful defeat of Russian troops.
As mentioned earlier, due to Ukrainian attacks on the Russian navy, the enemy wants to create a naval base in Ochamchire on the occupied territory of Georgia.
What is important to know about the special operation in Novorossiysk
Back in August, it became known that the Security Service conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, where a surface drone damaged the large landing ship "Olenegorsky Miner".
As we found out later, the special operation was carried out together with the Navy.
As a result of the powerful attack, the "Olenegorsky miner" received a serious hole and is currently unable to perform its combat tasks.
"Olenegorsky Gornyak" is a large Russian amphibious assault ship built in Gdansk, Poland in 1976. Based in the Northern Fleet, it is part of the 121st amphibious brigade. Previously, it was called the best amphibious ship of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation.
