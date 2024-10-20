Dmytro Rogozin, former head of Roscosmos and occupation senator from the Zaporizhia region, publicly admitted that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was forced to flee due to powerful attacks by Ukrainian naval drones.

The Black Sea Fleet of Russia could not withstand the onslaught of Ukraine

In an interview with Kremlin propagandists, Putin's henchman spoke about yet another shameful defeat of Russian troops.

If we return once again to the weapons systems and to what changes were made during the SVO (as the occupiers call the war against Ukraine — ed.) methods of combat use, then the Black Sea Fleet is an illustrative example. He was forced to change, in fact, his registration, due to the fact that our large ships became simply large targets for the enemy's unmanned boats. Dmytro Rogozin Ex-head of "Roscosmos"

As mentioned earlier, due to Ukrainian attacks on the Russian navy, the enemy wants to create a naval base in Ochamchire on the occupied territory of Georgia.

We regularly attack the enemy's military fleet and port facilities, so the Russians had to rush everything to the southeast. They are trying to create a naval base in Ochamchire on the occupied territory of Georgia. Kyrylo Budanov Head of DIU

What is important to know about the special operation in Novorossiysk

Back in August, it became known that the Security Service conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, where a surface drone damaged the large landing ship "Olenegorsky Miner".

As we found out later, the special operation was carried out together with the Navy.

As a result of the powerful attack, the "Olenegorsky miner" received a serious hole and is currently unable to perform its combat tasks.

Therefore, all the statements of the Russians about "the repulsed attack are fake," the journalists' insider said. Share