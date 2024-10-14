The Russian Navy is no longer able to influence the course of hostilities in Ukraine — the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian fleet has lost the ability to influence the course of hostilities in Ukraine. Currently, the Black Sea Fleet is practically paralyzed in the Azov-Black Sea region.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Navy, captain of the third rank, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

He noted that whatever the level of readiness and number of units the Russians have, it cannot actually affect the course of hostilities in Ukraine.

Even though some units (the Russians — ed.) could transfer through internal waters, they will not do this, because they cannot help even those units that they have remaining in the Black Sea, in the Black Sea Fleet, which is effectively paralyzed in the Azov-Black Sea region, - said the spokesman of the Navy, captain of the third rank Dmytro Pletenchuk.

The captain of the third rank added that his intelligence colleagues could answer this question more professionally.

At the same time, Pletenchuk emphasized that the Russians cannot get to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean.

The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Crimea capitulated

The commander of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Group 13" with the call sign "Thirteenth" spoke about the results of the work of the Ukrainian MAGURA V5 attack drone. According to him, we are talking about 18 affected vessels of the Russian Federation in a year and a half.

In fact, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Crimea capitulated. The Russian Federation has already removed everything most modern and necessary from Sevastopol. He paralyzed this fleet. Now he eats money from the budget of the Russian Federation, although he cannot perform his functions, - explained "Trynastiyy".

The commander of the special unit "Group 13" also draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian-made MAGURA V5 attack marine drone is capable of covering a distance of more than 800 kilometers.

In addition, it is emphasized that its speed reaches 80 km/h, and the warhead weighs 250 kilograms.

According to the Thirteenth, he and his team did not pursue an increase in the warhead to destroy the ship with one hit.