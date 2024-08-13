The Russian Federation has prepared its fleet for tactical "nuclear" strikes on Europe
Category
World
Publication date

The Russian Federation has prepared its fleet for tactical "nuclear" strikes on Europe

The Russian Federation has prepared its fleet for tactical "nuclear" strikes on Europe
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

The occupiers have prepared their fleet for launching missile strikes with nuclear warheads on targets in Europe.

Points of attention

 

  • Secret documents reveal Russia's plans to strike targets deep in Europe with nuclear-tipped missiles.
  • Analysts and former military personnel emphasize the need for measures to prevent the possibility of nuclear war in Europe.
  • Britain and Germany are actively working on the deployment of missiles capable of hitting targets at long distances in response to a possible threat from the Russian Federation.

Why did the Russian Federation train the fleet to hit Europe with a tactical "nucleus".

As journalists report with reference to secret documents at his disposal, the Russian Navy is trained to fire missiles with nuclear warheads at objects deep in Europe in the event of a potential conflict with NATO.

Even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the military presented NATO officers with maps of probable targets. Some are located as far away as the west coast of France and Barrow-in-Furness in Great Britain.

The documents show how Russia envisioned a conflict with the West and planned a series of overwhelming strikes on Western Europe. These secret documents, drawn up between 2008 and 2014, include a list of targets for missiles that can carry both conventional warheads and tactical nuclear weapons, the media said.

According to the publication, the maps were compiled for presentation purposes rather than for operational use. They depict 32 NATO targets in Europe:

  • Baltic Fleet targets are mainly in Norway and Germany, including the Bergen naval base, as well as radar stations and special forces facilities.

  • The Northern Fleet is expected to strike defense industry facilities such as the submarine shipyard at Barrow-in-Furness in north-west Britain.

Russia's ability to strike across Europe means targets across the continent will be at risk once the Russian military engages NATO forces in the Baltic states and Poland, analysts and former military officials say

Britain and Germany want to save the world from nuclear war

As British journalists managed to find out, the discussion on this matter is already going on between European countries, because they admit that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, may be ready to use such a weapon.

It is indicated that the British authorities have already announced to their allies that they are determined to actively work with Germany on missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 3,200 km.

According to preliminary data, such a weapon will be able to reach Moscow from Berlin, if the Russian dictator still dares to use tactical nuclear weapons.

In addition, it is emphasized that British Defense Minister John Healy discussed the project with his German counterpart in Berlin on Wednesday, July 24.

The head of the Ministry of Defense was there as part of a 48-hour diplomatic tour of Europe to strengthen cooperation between London and allies and to advance his "NATO First" defense strategy, the newspaper writes.

As of today, London and Berlin intend to place these missiles on the territory of Germany. What is important to understand is that they will replace the American ones that will be deployed there in the coming years.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia restores Soviet nuclear weapon warehouse in occupied Crimea
Feodosia-13
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iran may start producing nuclear weapons in a few weeks — Blinken
Iran may start producing nuclear weapons in a few weeks — Blinken
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain already knows how to destroy Putin's nuclear arsenal
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?