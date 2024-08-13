The occupiers have prepared their fleet for launching missile strikes with nuclear warheads on targets in Europe.

Why did the Russian Federation train the fleet to hit Europe with a tactical "nucleus".

As journalists report with reference to secret documents at his disposal, the Russian Navy is trained to fire missiles with nuclear warheads at objects deep in Europe in the event of a potential conflict with NATO.

Even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the military presented NATO officers with maps of probable targets. Some are located as far away as the west coast of France and Barrow-in-Furness in Great Britain.

The documents show how Russia envisioned a conflict with the West and planned a series of overwhelming strikes on Western Europe. These secret documents, drawn up between 2008 and 2014, include a list of targets for missiles that can carry both conventional warheads and tactical nuclear weapons, the media said.

According to the publication, the maps were compiled for presentation purposes rather than for operational use. They depict 32 NATO targets in Europe:

Baltic Fleet targets are mainly in Norway and Germany, including the Bergen naval base, as well as radar stations and special forces facilities.

The Northern Fleet is expected to strike defense industry facilities such as the submarine shipyard at Barrow-in-Furness in north-west Britain.

Russia's ability to strike across Europe means targets across the continent will be at risk once the Russian military engages NATO forces in the Baltic states and Poland, analysts and former military officials say

Britain and Germany want to save the world from nuclear war

As British journalists managed to find out, the discussion on this matter is already going on between European countries, because they admit that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, may be ready to use such a weapon.

It is indicated that the British authorities have already announced to their allies that they are determined to actively work with Germany on missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 3,200 km.

According to preliminary data, such a weapon will be able to reach Moscow from Berlin, if the Russian dictator still dares to use tactical nuclear weapons.

In addition, it is emphasized that British Defense Minister John Healy discussed the project with his German counterpart in Berlin on Wednesday, July 24.

The head of the Ministry of Defense was there as part of a 48-hour diplomatic tour of Europe to strengthen cooperation between London and allies and to advance his "NATO First" defense strategy, the newspaper writes.

As of today, London and Berlin intend to place these missiles on the territory of Germany. What is important to understand is that they will replace the American ones that will be deployed there in the coming years.