The occupiers have prepared their fleet for launching missile strikes with nuclear warheads on targets in Europe.
Points of attention
- Secret documents reveal Russia's plans to strike targets deep in Europe with nuclear-tipped missiles.
- Analysts and former military personnel emphasize the need for measures to prevent the possibility of nuclear war in Europe.
- Britain and Germany are actively working on the deployment of missiles capable of hitting targets at long distances in response to a possible threat from the Russian Federation.
Why did the Russian Federation train the fleet to hit Europe with a tactical "nucleus".
As journalists report with reference to secret documents at his disposal, the Russian Navy is trained to fire missiles with nuclear warheads at objects deep in Europe in the event of a potential conflict with NATO.
Even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the military presented NATO officers with maps of probable targets. Some are located as far away as the west coast of France and Barrow-in-Furness in Great Britain.
According to the publication, the maps were compiled for presentation purposes rather than for operational use. They depict 32 NATO targets in Europe:
Baltic Fleet targets are mainly in Norway and Germany, including the Bergen naval base, as well as radar stations and special forces facilities.
The Northern Fleet is expected to strike defense industry facilities such as the submarine shipyard at Barrow-in-Furness in north-west Britain.
Britain and Germany want to save the world from nuclear war
As British journalists managed to find out, the discussion on this matter is already going on between European countries, because they admit that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, may be ready to use such a weapon.
It is indicated that the British authorities have already announced to their allies that they are determined to actively work with Germany on missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 3,200 km.
According to preliminary data, such a weapon will be able to reach Moscow from Berlin, if the Russian dictator still dares to use tactical nuclear weapons.
In addition, it is emphasized that British Defense Minister John Healy discussed the project with his German counterpart in Berlin on Wednesday, July 24.
As of today, London and Berlin intend to place these missiles on the territory of Germany. What is important to understand is that they will replace the American ones that will be deployed there in the coming years.
