Official London is considering the possibility of creating long-range missiles against Russian nuclear weapons.

Britain and Germany want to save the world from nuclear war

As British journalists managed to find out, the discussion on this matter is already going on between the countries of Europe, because they admit that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, may be ready to use such a weapon.

It is indicated that the British authorities have already announced to their allies that they are determined to actively work with Germany on missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 3,200 km.

According to preliminary data, such a weapon will be able to reach Moscow from Berlin, if the Russian dictator still dares to use tactical nuclear weapons.

In addition, it is emphasized that British Defense Minister John Healy discussed the project with his German counterpart in Berlin on Wednesday, July 24.

The head of the Ministry of Defense was there as part of a 48-hour diplomatic tour of Europe to strengthen cooperation between London and allies and to advance his "NATO First" defense strategy, the newspaper writes.

As of today, London and Berlin intend to deploy these missiles on the territory of Germany.

What is important to understand is that they will replace the American ones that will be deployed there in the coming years.

What is known about Russia's placement of nuclear weapons in Belarus

It is worth noting that recent statements by Putin and other Russian officials indicate that Moscow is lowering the threshold for the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

As The New York Times managed to find out, right now sites for the placement of nuclear weapons of the aggressor countries are being set up on the territory of Belarus.

A site in Belarus for the placement of nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation

The publication voiced the assumption that construction began as early as March 2023 in the area of the city of Osypovichi, where a military base was located during the times of the USSR.