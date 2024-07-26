Russian army is bringing Putin closer to defeat in the war. Analysts revealed the details

The ISW team pointed out that the Russian invaders were losing too much equipment and weapons for minimal gains on the front. This can leave the enemy army without the tools to wage war.

The command of the Russian Federation makes the same mistakes at the front

As American analysts note, the Russian invaders are still trying to regain the initiative on the battlefield and achieve quick victories with the help of a mechanized maneuver.

However, large-scale frontal attacks cause serious losses. It is not only about manpower, but also about technology.

Analyzing the actions of the Russian army, the ISW team came to the conclusion that the Russian military command cannot master the nuances of a mechanized maneuver on an almost transparent battlefield in Ukraine.

The readiness of the Russian military command to spend a large number of armored vehicles on limited tactical tasks reflects poor long-term operational planning, explains the American Institute for the Study of War.

According to analysts, restrictions on Russian equipment in the medium and long term will lead to the fact that such failed mechanized attacks will become more expensive over time.

Until now, the soldiers of the Russian Federation counted on the restoration of stocks of Soviet-era weapons and military equipment, especially armored vehicles, but the situation may change soon.

Putin can lose the war because of the wrong strategy and tactics of the Russian army

Against the background of large-scale losses, the command of the Russian dictator will be forced to additionally mobilize the Russian economy and defense industry.

It is also important to understand that the aggressor country is gradually depleting its limited Soviet reserves.

American analysts have doubts that the Russian defense industry will be able to produce enough vehicles to withstand the high rate of equipment losses, even if additional economic mobilization is carried out.

As of today, Russia has enough armored vehicles to conduct periodic company and larger mechanized attacks along the entire front line for the foreseeable future.

However, the failed strategy of the Russian command will provoke a worsening of the situation with the equipment of the Russian armed forces in the coming years.