The arms trade, which the DPRK actively conducts with Russia, was able to quickly revive the economy of North Korea and ensured support for the regime of Kim Jong Un.

The DPRK receives a significant profit from cooperation with the Kremlin

According to British journalists, this fact is confirmed by data from the Central Bank of South Korea.

It is worth noting that the gross domestic product of North Korea increased by 3.1% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

North Korea's cooperation with Russia ended a three-year streak of cuts and led to the largest economic growth in a decade.

It is also important to understand that the leaders were the heavy and chemical industry, which showed 8.1% growth compared to last year.

While the report does not say whether these industries are engaged in weapons production, it notes an increase in the production of primary metals, which may include iron, steel, copper, nickel and aluminum, the report said. Share

According to journalists, the Bank of South Korea reports annually on the economy of North Korea — this analysis of data from open sources is extremely accurate.

Agreement between the Russian Federation and the DPRK. How it is commented in the West

The new treaty signed by the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, is a sign of the growing agreement between the authoritarian states.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made such a statement.

According to him, against this background, it is extremely important that the democracies act as a united front.

The White House emphasized that the talks between the dictators Putin and Kim Jong-un once again confirm Moscow's desire to assemble a coalition with North Korea, Iran, Syria and, to some extent, China.

As mentioned earlier, the agreement signed by Russia and North Korea obliges each side to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.