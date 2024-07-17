The visit of the head of the delegation of North Korea, Kim Geum-chol, to the aggressor country of the Russian Federation ended fatally. His body was retrieved from a reservoir in Zelenograd.

What is known about the death of the head of the North Korean delegation in Russia

According to the Russian SHOT Telegram channel's data, it concerns a 64-year-old representative of a Korean agricultural enterprise who lived in the DPRK embassy.

He allegedly decided to rest on the beach "Angström", which is located in Zelenograd.

His belongings were found on the pond's shore within a few hours.

The search for the missing person lasted a long time, but it turned out to be fruitless.

And the very next day, the Korean's body floated to the surface of the pond, he was already recognised, — the report says. Share

According to the Russian opposition media, the president of the Kim Il Sung Military University, Kim Geum-chol, could have been killed.

2 weeks ago, Reuters reported that he led a delegation of military specialists who arrived in Russia for a visit.

The authorities of the Russian Federation have not yet commented on the recent events in any way.

Photo: social networks

Russia is strengthening cooperation with North Korea

Last month, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, arrived in North Korea for the first time in 24 years.

The Russian dictator signed a strategic partnership agreement with Kim Jong Un.

According to Putin, they agreed on "mutual assistance in case of aggression against one of the participants" of this document.

Later, it also became known that Pyongyang was going to send engineering forces to the occupied territories of the Donetsk region.