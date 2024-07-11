South Korea to deploy laser weapons targeting North Korean drones

South Korea will deploy laser weapons to shoot down North Korean drones in 2024.
Star Wars laser weapons project: what is known
The Defence Armaments Procurement Agency (DAPA) said South Korea would become the first country in the world to deploy and use such weapons for military purposes.
Seoul called its laser program "Star Wars Project".
The South Korean military jointly developed a laser weapon for defeating drones with Hanwha Aerospace.
The DAPA said the weapon is effective, quiet, stealthy, and cheap—$1.45 a shot.
DAPA called this weapon a game-changer on the battlefield in the future if its power is increased to meet the threats of ballistic missiles and larger aircraft.
A DAPA representative explained at the briefing that laser weapons shoot down drones by burning the drones' motors or other electrical equipment with beams of light for 10 to 20 seconds.
After successful live-firing tests, the system was assessed as suitable for combat operations in April of last year.
DAPA said it plans to develop an improved version with increased power and range.
The military is looking to boost its response capabilities to small drones after five North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border in December 2022.
South Korea can supply weapons to Ukraine
As National Security Adviser Chang Ho Jin said, South Korea plans to review the issue of providing weapons to Ukraine.
The publication emphasises that Chang hinted at a change in South Korea's policy of not providing lethal aid to Ukraine.
Chang said specific measures would be revealed later, and it would be interesting to see how Russia reacts rather than reveal our plans in advance.
The South Korean politician also expressed "serious concern" and condemned the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between North Korea and Russia, which is aimed at strengthening mutual military and economic cooperation.
He stressed that any cooperation that directly or indirectly contributes to the military strengthening of North Korea is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and will be subject to international investigation and sanctions, and he promised to take appropriate measures.
