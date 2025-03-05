The AFU are running out of Patriot missiles amid the cessation of supplies from the US
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU are running out of Patriot missiles amid the cessation of supplies from the US

Patriot missiles
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

After the end of US military aid to Ukraine, supplies of missiles for American Patriot systems may run out within the next few weeks.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is at risk of running out of Patriot missile supplies as US military aid comes to a halt.
  • The Patriot system is vital for Ukraine's air defense and is crucial in countering Russian ballistic missiles.
  • Without access to Patriot missiles, Ukraine faces challenges in maintaining its defense capabilities.

The AFU are running out of Patriot missiles: what's next?

This was reported by a Ukrainian official who wished to remain anonymous.

The US has a license for Patriot missile systems, as well as for the production of missiles for them, which makes their reproduction very difficult for many European countries, said Kateryna Stepanenko, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Patriots are the best system the US has provided to Ukraine, and they play a crucial role in Ukraine's air defense. So the risk of losing them has caused panic among Ukrainian officials.

"This is the only system capable of combating Russian ballistic missiles. The risk is associated with providing Patriot with both repairs and maintenance, as well as ammunition to protect Ukraine from ballistic missiles," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The publication also notes that the Ukrainian military calls Patriot equipment that Ukraine cannot afford to lose.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Netherlands handed Ukraine three launchers of the Patriot air defense system
The Netherlands handed Ukraine three launchers of the Patriot air defense system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has transferred scarce Patriot missiles to Ukraine
What is known about the new US aid to Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?