After the end of US military aid to Ukraine, supplies of missiles for American Patriot systems may run out within the next few weeks.
The AFU are running out of Patriot missiles: what's next?
This was reported by a Ukrainian official who wished to remain anonymous.
Patriots are the best system the US has provided to Ukraine, and they play a crucial role in Ukraine's air defense. So the risk of losing them has caused panic among Ukrainian officials.
"This is the only system capable of combating Russian ballistic missiles. The risk is associated with providing Patriot with both repairs and maintenance, as well as ammunition to protect Ukraine from ballistic missiles," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The publication also notes that the Ukrainian military calls Patriot equipment that Ukraine cannot afford to lose.
