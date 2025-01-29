The US has transferred scarce Patriot missiles to Ukraine

The American authorities have provided the Ukrainian Defense Forces with about 90 missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which were previously stored in Israel.

What is known about the new US aid to Ukraine?

According to a Pentagon official, this supply took place through the mediation of the United States.

According to journalists, Israel operated these air defense systems for over 30 years before decommissioning them in April.

Discussions about potentially providing missiles to Ukraine have been ongoing since the summer of 2024, when former President Joe Biden's team sought to provide Kyiv with additional air defenses to protect against Russian attacks.

What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian Defense Forces desperately need more Patriot missiles, as the Russian military regularly launches missile and drone strikes, testing the strength of its air defense system.

Journalists point out that the US Patriot missiles were first transferred to Israel, and from there they went to Ukraine.

Israel confirmed its intention to provide weapons to Ukraine

On January 21, negotiations were held between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Sharren Haskel.

During the meeting, it became known that official Tel Aviv is ready to transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine Russian-made weapons captured by the IDF in Lebanon or anywhere from Israel's enemies.

Both sides believe that this initiative is an important step in recognizing the common threats that both countries face.

The Ukrainian authorities are counting on a positive resolution to this issue.

What is important to understand is that during the last three years of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, Israel officially provided Ukraine only with humanitarian aid.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky drew attention to the fact that both countries have begun to understand each other better in recent years.