An open data analyst, who goes by the pseudonym OSINTdefender, reported that Israel has likely begun providing Ukraine with Russian weapons that the IDF managed to capture in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Israel decided to provide military support to Ukraine

According to data from analyst OSINTdefender, in recent days, several US Air Force C-17 military transport aircraft have begun flying an unusual route: from Ramstein Air Base (Germany) to Hatzerim Air Base (Israel), and then to Rzeszow (eastern Poland).

What is important to understand is that Rzeszow is the key logistics hub for all military assistance that Ukraine receives from the United States and NATO.

There is currently no official confirmation that these planes were indeed transporting Russian weapons captured by the Israeli army. Share

However, it has recently become known that stocks of small arms, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and even tanks have been captured as trophies in Lebanon and Gaza.

Israel confirms plans to transfer weapons to Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, on January 21, negotiations were held between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Sharren Haskel.

It was then that it became known that official Tel Aviv was ready to transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine Russian-made weapons captured by the IDF in Lebanon or anywhere else from Israel's enemies.

What is important to understand is that this initiative is an important step in recognizing the common threats that both countries face.

Kyiv cherishes hope for a positive resolution to this issue.

During the last three years of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, Israel officially provided Ukraine only with humanitarian aid.

According to Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, both countries have begun to understand each other better in recent years.