Trump has chosen a new deadline to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump has chosen a new deadline to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump is determined
Читати українською
Source:  The Independent

Insiders of The Independent report that US leader Donald Trump plans to stop Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine by the spring of 2025.

Points of attention

  • Trump has not abandoned his intentions regarding Ukraine.
  • An important signal is Arahamia's presence at the inauguration of the US president.
  • Trump and Zelensky are committed to cooperation, although the American leader is playing a "double game."

Trump is determined

According to anonymous sources, the fear that the new head of the White House may abandon support for Ukraine and make painful compromises for the country is false.

Those who are concerned about Ukraine should pay attention to the presence of Arakhamia (leader of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia — ed.) at the inauguration. This is a very important step that shows Donald Trump's intention to provide Ukraine with a good deal at the end of this process. This should calm nerves, — said one of the insiders.

The publication draws attention to the fact that the new American leader is serious about ending the war.

However, not everything is so simple, because Trump must solve a number of difficult tasks to start this process.

Trump-Zelensky relations

Anonymous sources emphasize that the US president is determined to cooperate with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. Moreover, they are expected to meet again officially soon.

Zelensky did not consider it possible to go to the inauguration himself, but he sent his second number, whom he treated with great respect, an anonymous source said.

Journalists point out that Arahamia was present in the Capitol rotunda at Trump's inauguration.

According to the latter, an official Ukrainian delegation may meet with Donald Trump as early as next month.

Trump is currently playing a "double game" to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. In particular, he warned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the United States is ready to continue providing military support to Kyiv until the war is over. At the same time, the US president said that Zelenskyy is "no angel" either.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pete Hegseth headed the Pentagon. How does he feel about Ukraine?
The vote for Hegset was problematic
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump reveals for the first time the scenario for ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump knows how to stop Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Positive signal. The fight for aid for Ukraine has begun in the US
American aid to the United States may be returned

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?