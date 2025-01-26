Insiders of The Independent report that US leader Donald Trump plans to stop Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine by the spring of 2025.

Trump is determined

According to anonymous sources, the fear that the new head of the White House may abandon support for Ukraine and make painful compromises for the country is false.

Those who are concerned about Ukraine should pay attention to the presence of Arakhamia (leader of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia — ed.) at the inauguration. This is a very important step that shows Donald Trump's intention to provide Ukraine with a good deal at the end of this process. This should calm nerves, — said one of the insiders. Share

The publication draws attention to the fact that the new American leader is serious about ending the war.

However, not everything is so simple, because Trump must solve a number of difficult tasks to start this process.

Trump-Zelensky relations

Anonymous sources emphasize that the US president is determined to cooperate with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. Moreover, they are expected to meet again officially soon.

Zelensky did not consider it possible to go to the inauguration himself, but he sent his second number, whom he treated with great respect, an anonymous source said. Share

Journalists point out that Arahamia was present in the Capitol rotunda at Trump's inauguration.

According to the latter, an official Ukrainian delegation may meet with Donald Trump as early as next month.