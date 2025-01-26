Trump has chosen a new deadline to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Insiders of The Independent report that US leader Donald Trump plans to stop Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine by the spring of 2025.
Points of attention
- Trump has not abandoned his intentions regarding Ukraine.
- An important signal is Arahamia's presence at the inauguration of the US president.
- Trump and Zelensky are committed to cooperation, although the American leader is playing a "double game."
Trump is determined
According to anonymous sources, the fear that the new head of the White House may abandon support for Ukraine and make painful compromises for the country is false.
The publication draws attention to the fact that the new American leader is serious about ending the war.
However, not everything is so simple, because Trump must solve a number of difficult tasks to start this process.
Trump-Zelensky relations
Anonymous sources emphasize that the US president is determined to cooperate with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. Moreover, they are expected to meet again officially soon.
Journalists point out that Arahamia was present in the Capitol rotunda at Trump's inauguration.
According to the latter, an official Ukrainian delegation may meet with Donald Trump as early as next month.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-