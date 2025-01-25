Pete Hegseth headed the Pentagon. How does he feel about Ukraine?
Pete Hegseth headed the Pentagon. How does he feel about Ukraine?

The vote for Hegset was problematic
Source:  The Washington Post

On January 24, the US Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as US Secretary of Defense. It is important to understand that he was nominated by President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Vice President J.D. Vance assisted in Pete Hegseth's appointment.
  • The new head of the Pentagon said he supports ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Pete Hegseth's appointment was hampered by scandals involving drinking and harassment of women.

The vote for Hegset was problematic

What is important to understand is that Pete Hegseth became the third candidate of the new President Donald Trump to be confirmed for office.

However, the process itself was quite complicated.

As The Washington Post has learned, the votes in the US Senate were split 50-50.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that 3 Republicans immediately joined the Democrats and became part of the opposition.

The situation was unexpectedly saved by Vice President J.D. Vance.

It was he who took the opportunity to cast an "extra" vote, which made Pete Hegseth the new head of the US Department of Defense.

What is important to understand is that the appointment of Trump's associate was hindered by allegations of wrongdoing.

How Hegset feels about Ukraine

Recently, the new head of the Pentagon stated that Donald Trump's team is aware of the nature of the full-scale war in Ukraine and advocates for its early conclusion.

During a hearing in the US Senate, Senator Angus King asked Pete Hegseth to state his position on Ukraine.

The thing was that he didn't mention the war in his brief opening remarks.

According to Hegset, this is a political decision at the level of Donald Trump, who "has made it very clear that he would like to see an end to this conflict."

We know who the aggressor is. We know who the good guy is. We would like to see it (the decision. — ed.) as beneficial as possible for the Ukrainians. But this war must stop.

Pete Hegset

Pete Hegset

US Secretary of Defense

What is important to understand is that the vote for Hegseth — a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and a Fox News host — was marred by a series of scandals related to alcohol consumption and alleged harassment of women.

