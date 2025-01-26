Positive signal. The fight for aid for Ukraine has begun in the US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an order to suspend US aid programs to other countries for 90 days for an audit. After that, diplomats from the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs called on the Secretary of State to completely exclude Ukraine from this directive.
- American diplomats recognize the importance of the full spectrum of American assistance to Ukraine.
- USAID Ukraine has temporarily suspended issuing orders and is evaluating programs to comply with the Secretary of State's directive.
- Rubio's decision leaves more than $70 billion in foreign aid contracts in limbo.
American aid to the United States may be returned
According to the Financial Times, this initiative was taken by high-ranking diplomats from the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the State Department.
They appealed to Marco Rubio to grant a full exemption to exclude the work of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine from the scope of the comprehensive directive.
According to journalists, the USAID agency in Ukraine has temporarily suspended issuing stop work orders while a request for an exception is being considered.
In addition, it is indicated that the agency has directed its employees to evaluate the programs "and find ways to more clearly support the Secretary of State's directive to make the United States safer, stronger, and more prosperous."
What is known about the decision of the head of the State Department?
According to the latest reports, Marco Rubio has ordered a halt to all new foreign aid payments.
What is important to understand is that the review, which will last about 85 more days, leaves the fate of hundreds of contracts for receiving foreign assistance from the United States in the amount of more than $70 billion in a state of uncertainty.
As insiders in Ukraine warn, without Marco Rubio's permission, programs such as support for schools and hospitals, as well as efforts to develop economic and energy infrastructure, will be at risk of disruption.
