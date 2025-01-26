Positive signal. The fight for aid for Ukraine has begun in the US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an order to suspend US aid programs to other countries for 90 days for an audit. After that, diplomats from the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs called on the Secretary of State to completely exclude Ukraine from this directive.

American aid to the United States may be returned

According to the Financial Times, this initiative was taken by high-ranking diplomats from the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the State Department.

They appealed to Marco Rubio to grant a full exemption to exclude the work of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine from the scope of the comprehensive directive.

"We do not know at this time whether this request will be approved — in full or in part — but there is a positive signal coming from Washington," the letter, which was received by USAID staff in Ukraine on January 25, said. Share

According to journalists, the USAID agency in Ukraine has temporarily suspended issuing stop work orders while a request for an exception is being considered.

In addition, it is indicated that the agency has directed its employees to evaluate the programs "and find ways to more clearly support the Secretary of State's directive to make the United States safer, stronger, and more prosperous."

What is known about the decision of the head of the State Department?

According to the latest reports, Marco Rubio has ordered a halt to all new foreign aid payments.

Contracting and grant officials were instructed to immediately issue stop work orders... until the minister determines so based on the results of the inspection. Share

What is important to understand is that the review, which will last about 85 more days, leaves the fate of hundreds of contracts for receiving foreign assistance from the United States in the amount of more than $70 billion in a state of uncertainty.