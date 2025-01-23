EU plans to buy weapons from the US for Ukraine
Mark Rutte
Source:  Reuters

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US should continue to provide military support to Ukraine, and EU countries are ready to finance this process.

Points of attention

  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte advocates for the US to continue providing military support to Ukraine.
  • The EU is willing to finance the purchase of weapons from the US for Ukraine to enhance the country's defense capabilities.
  • The statement of EU readiness to pay for US military aid highlights the importance of collaboration among international partners.
  • Rutte stresses the significance of increasing support for Ukraine amidst the escalating situation in the east of the country.
  • Rutte emphasizes the importance of Ukraine's membership in NATO for ensuring security and peace in the region.

EU ready to pay US for weapons for Ukraine

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte noted that NATO plans to increase defense investment and expand military production, as well as assume a greater share of the costs of military assistance to Ukraine.

"As for Ukraine, we also need the US to continue its involvement. If the new Trump administration is ready to continue supplying Ukraine with its defense-industrial base, then the Europeans will pay the bill, I am absolutely convinced of this, we must be ready to do this," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte

The statement came after US President Donald Trump said this week that the EU should increase support for Ukraine.

Rutte, during his speech in Davos, also insisted that Russia should not win the ongoing criminal war.

"We really need to step up, not reduce, our support for Ukraine. The front line is moving in the wrong direction," the NATO Secretary General stated.

Rutte insists on Ukraine's membership in NATO

According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has no right to decide and dictate who will receive NATO membership.

We must clearly understand that "Vladimir Putin has no veto or vote on who will join NATO in the future. Only if he himself wants to join NATO, but I don't think he wants to," Rutte emphasized.

In his opinion, Ukraine's full membership in NATO is the best permanent guarantee of security.

But whatever the outcome, it must be clear that peace is sustainable... When they are over, we must be confident that the peace we have collectively maintained will be sustainable and will never again be called into question, the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

