According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US should continue to provide military support to Ukraine, and EU countries are ready to finance this process.

EU ready to pay US for weapons for Ukraine

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte noted that NATO plans to increase defense investment and expand military production, as well as assume a greater share of the costs of military assistance to Ukraine.

"As for Ukraine, we also need the US to continue its involvement. If the new Trump administration is ready to continue supplying Ukraine with its defense-industrial base, then the Europeans will pay the bill, I am absolutely convinced of this, we must be ready to do this," the NATO Secretary General emphasized. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte

The statement came after US President Donald Trump said this week that the EU should increase support for Ukraine.

Rutte, during his speech in Davos, also insisted that Russia should not win the ongoing criminal war.

"We really need to step up, not reduce, our support for Ukraine. The front line is moving in the wrong direction," the NATO Secretary General stated. Share

Rutte insists on Ukraine's membership in NATO

According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has no right to decide and dictate who will receive NATO membership.

We must clearly understand that "Vladimir Putin has no veto or vote on who will join NATO in the future. Only if he himself wants to join NATO, but I don't think he wants to," Rutte emphasized. Share

In his opinion, Ukraine's full membership in NATO is the best permanent guarantee of security.