According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US should continue to provide military support to Ukraine, and EU countries are ready to finance this process.
Points of attention
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte advocates for the US to continue providing military support to Ukraine.
- The EU is willing to finance the purchase of weapons from the US for Ukraine to enhance the country's defense capabilities.
- The statement of EU readiness to pay for US military aid highlights the importance of collaboration among international partners.
- Rutte stresses the significance of increasing support for Ukraine amidst the escalating situation in the east of the country.
- Rutte emphasizes the importance of Ukraine's membership in NATO for ensuring security and peace in the region.
EU ready to pay US for weapons for Ukraine
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte noted that NATO plans to increase defense investment and expand military production, as well as assume a greater share of the costs of military assistance to Ukraine.
The statement came after US President Donald Trump said this week that the EU should increase support for Ukraine.
Rutte, during his speech in Davos, also insisted that Russia should not win the ongoing criminal war.
Rutte insists on Ukraine's membership in NATO
According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has no right to decide and dictate who will receive NATO membership.
In his opinion, Ukraine's full membership in NATO is the best permanent guarantee of security.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-