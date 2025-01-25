"Thank God." Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's new decision

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to reports that Donald Trump's team has suspended the issuance of most current foreign aid grants for 90 days. According to the head of state, the new US president has not canceled military aid to our country.

Trump did not block military aid to Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter during a press conference with his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that US military aid to Ukraine has not been stopped for now.

I know there are a large number of institutions around the world that were previously supported by the US government. I can only say what Ukraine may not receive. And what I do. I am focused on military aid. It has not been stopped, thank God. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the US State Department has suspended the implementation of foreign aid grants.

According to journalists, this allegedly applied to all countries except Israel and Egypt.

However, the US Department of Defense later told reporters that Trump's decree on a 90-day pause in the provision of international support does not affect military assistance programs for Ukraine.

Trump will consider a new option for military aid for Ukraine

This was announced by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

According to him, Donald Trump will consider the possibility of purchasing American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Kellogg also drew attention to the fact that the main idea is not only to strengthen Ukraine in the war against Russia, but also to strengthen the American defense industry.

We have discussed many times the use of frozen Russian assets to purchase American weapons. Keith Kellogg Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

What is important to understand is that the aforementioned scenario can become part of a comprehensive solution.