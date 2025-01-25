Putin has an Achilles heel. How Trump can stop Russia's war against Ukraine

Donald Trump has returned to the White House at a critical moment for Russia - its economy is on the verge of collapse. The new US president has at his disposal all possible tools to crush the aggressor country's economy and stop dictator Vladimir Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Trump is interested in increasing pressure on Russia

Journalist and political commentator Ben Marlowe points out that a few hours after Trump's inauguration, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation.

During it, they agreed to take cooperation between Russia and China to a "new level."

Interestingly, the Kremlin is trying to present this strange “coincidence” as a coincidence.

According to Ben Marlowe, the return of a resolute Donald Trump, who aims to resurrect American power in the world, actually scares Putin and Xi.

It's no secret that the new US president has already threatened Beijing with tariffs, calling it a "violator," and told the Kremlin that "big problems" await it if the war against Ukraine is not stopped.

Imposing sanctions against China is one thing, but economic pressure on Moscow, which continues its war near European borders, will be vivid evidence of the renewed power of the United States, Marlowe emphasized. Share

What is Putin's Achilles heel?

According to economist Timothy Ash, the aggressor country Russia should pay huge amounts of money for critical imports and offer discounts on its exports.

He also drew attention to the fact that inflation and the rise in Central Bank rates indicate the weakness of the Russian economy.

One cannot also ignore the fact that additional pressure is created by Moscow's dependence on revenues from the sale of oil and gas.

Moreover, Russia uses a shadowy tanker fleet to circumvent sanctions. According to economist Robin Brooks, these oil tankers are Putin's Achilles' heel, and new restrictions on this fleet imposed by the US and UK have dealt a significant blow to the Russian economy. Share

According to foreign economists, if Trump does tighten sanctions against Russia, he will definitely be able to crush Russia's economy and stop its war against Ukraine.