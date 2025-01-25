It was terrible. What we know about Trump's Greenland talks

According to insiders, White House President Donald Trump, during a telephone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, stated in a tough tone that he was serious about taking Greenland under US control.

What is known about Trump's talks with the Danish Prime Minister?

Anonymous sources told reporters that the 45-minute conversation took place last week, before Trump's inauguration.

However, what is important to understand is that the White House did not officially report on these negotiations.

Frederiksen once again reminded the new US president that the island, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark, is not for sale. However, the prime minister's statement did not stop Donald Trump.

According to insiders, the conversation went very badly.

The main problem was that the head of the White House was aggressive and confrontational after the comments of the Danish leader.

In addition, he ignored her proposal for greater cooperation on military bases and mineral development.

"It was terrible… Trump was very tough. It was a cold shower. It used to be hard to take it seriously. But now I think it's serious and potentially very dangerous," one insider said. Share

Panic is growing in the European Union

Interestingly, European leaders have long assumed that Trump's statements about his intention to establish control over Greenland for "national security" reasons were a negotiating ploy.

The EU believed that the US president wanted to increase his influence on NATO, Russia and China in this way. However, it was the tough phone talks with Frederiksen that "destroyed these hopes."

"The intentions were very clear. They want it. The Danes are in a state of crisis right now," another anonymous source said. Share

Another insider added that "the Danes are absolutely terrified" by what is happening.

As it turned out, the White House chief even "threatened specific measures against Denmark, such as targeted tariffs."