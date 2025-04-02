There have been over 130 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 02.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 21 times in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, Krymske, and Leonidivka. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Novomarkovo, Stupochy, and Predtechyny.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five assault actions by enemy troops in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnekamyansky.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops in the Lyman direction 15 times, near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novolubivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, and Dibrova; seven clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has made four attempts to advance towards our positions in the area of the settlements of Zagryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka since the beginning of the day, three of which were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and one clash is ongoing.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity have broken out here forty-six times today. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Panteleymonivka, Sukha Balka, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian defenders are giving the occupier a worthy rebuff, fighting continues.

The occupiers tried to break through seven times in the direction of Rozlyv, Dniproenergia, Vesely, and in the Burlatskyi area in the Novopavlivske direction, but were stopped by our defenders.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Hulyaipil, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka and Novopil with unguided aircraft missiles, dropped CABs on Velykymykhaylivka and Komyshuvakha. In addition, in the area of the settlements of Pryvilne and Novosilka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks.

Fighting is ongoing in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Maly Shcherbaki, and Kamianske in the Orikhiv direction; in total, the enemy has advanced on the positions of our troops ten times today.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders.