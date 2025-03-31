The AFU destroyed over 1,200 occupiers and 30 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
The AFU destroyed over 1,200 occupiers and 30 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russian army
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 31, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 915,230 people, including 1,230 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine took out more than 1,200 occupiers and 30 Russian artillery systems within a span of 24 hours.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to March 31, 2025, in the war against Ukraine have surpassed 915,230 people, including recent casualties.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Defense Forces also destroyed:

  • Russian tanks — 10496 (+4),

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,819 (+3),

  • artillery systems — 25537 (+30),

  • MLRS — 1347 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1123 (+1),

  • aircraft — 370 (+0),

  • helicopters — 335 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31416 (+71),

  • cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42593 (+65),

  • special equipment — 3787 (+0).

