The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the occupiers' shelters and firing positions in the Kramatorsk direction. As a result, enemy infantry and fortifications were destroyed.
Points of attention
- Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful strike on occupiers' shelters and firing positions in Kramatorsk, resulting in destruction of enemy infantry and fortifications.
- Ukrainian troops are using FPV drones to accurately target and engage Russian troops, leading to significant losses in manpower and equipment for the Russian army.
- The operational-strategic grouping of troops Khortytsia reported the destruction of occupiers' firing positions near Kramatorsk, highlighting the effective use of drone technology by Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the occupiers' firing positions near Kramatorsk
This was reported by the operational-strategic grouping of troops (OSUV) "Khortytsia".
The Ukrainian military continues to actively use FPV drones to defeat Russian troops in the Kramatorsk direction.
The occupiers are receiving "hot encounters" with strike drones that precisely destroy enemy infantry, fortifications, and firing positions.
Let us recall that over the past 24 hours, from March 28 to 29, the Russian army lost 1,740 soldiers, 64 artillery systems, and 23 tanks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-