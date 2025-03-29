Watch: the AFU used drones to destroy Russian army firing positions in the Kramatorsk direction
OSTG "Khortytsya"
the losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the occupiers' shelters and firing positions in the Kramatorsk direction. As a result, enemy infantry and fortifications were destroyed.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the occupiers' firing positions near Kramatorsk

This was reported by the operational-strategic grouping of troops (OSUV) "Khortytsia".

The Ukrainian military continues to actively use FPV drones to defeat Russian troops in the Kramatorsk direction.

The occupiers are receiving "hot encounters" with strike drones that precisely destroy enemy infantry, fortifications, and firing positions.

Despite the occupiers' attempts to hide in shelters, Ukrainian attack aircraft find ways to eliminate them. Thanks to effective strikes, Russian forces suffer significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Let us recall that over the past 24 hours, from March 28 to 29, the Russian army lost 1,740 soldiers, 64 artillery systems, and 23 tanks.

