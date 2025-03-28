Situation at the front. The AFU repelled 50 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The invaders continue to strike at settlements in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The settlements of Oleksandrivka, Myropilske, Klynova Novoselivka, Pokrovka, Porozok, Bila Bereza, Shalyhyne, Malushyne, Petrushivka, Novovasylivka were subjected to artillery shelling, and the areas of the settlements of Uhroidy, Myropilske, Krasnopillya, Petrushivka, and Prokhody were subjected to enemy airstrikes.

In the Kharkiv direction, one clash occurred in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units three times in the Zagryzove area and towards Boguslavka, and one clash is ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked nine times today in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Yampolivka and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novy, and Novomykhailivka. Six clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy is conducting one offensive operation near the settlement of Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora.