Situation at the front. The AFU repelled 50 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 116.
Current situation on the front on March 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The invaders continue to strike at settlements in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The settlements of Oleksandrivka, Myropilske, Klynova Novoselivka, Pokrovka, Porozok, Bila Bereza, Shalyhyne, Malushyne, Petrushivka, Novovasylivka were subjected to artillery shelling, and the areas of the settlements of Uhroidy, Myropilske, Krasnopillya, Petrushivka, and Prokhody were subjected to enemy airstrikes.
In the Kharkiv direction, one clash occurred in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units three times in the Zagryzove area and towards Boguslavka, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked nine times today in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Yampolivka and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novy, and Novomykhailivka. Six clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy is conducting one offensive operation near the settlement of Ivano-Daryivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Toretsk area and towards Diliivka and Shcherbinivka 17 times. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 50 times in the areas of the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and towards Kalynovye, 12 clashes are ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, and Dniproenergiya, and four clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy conducted four assault operations in the Pryvilne area. Novopil was subjected to an air strike.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped five enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Shcherbaki, Maly Shcherbaki and further north, Nesteryanki. Kamyanske and Novoandreyevka were hit by airstrikes.
Two clashes with the enemy took place in the Dnieper direction .
Nine combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 20 air strikes, dropped 32 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 199 artillery attacks, including 11 from multiple rocket launchers.
