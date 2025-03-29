General Staff: there have been over 140 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the directions of Maiske, Oleksandro-Shulty, Predtechyny, Bila Hora, near Chasovy Yar, Stupochy, and Kurdyumivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks near Ivano-Daryivka and Pereyzne, and another combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Lymansk direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near Nadiya, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Torske, in the directions of Novy and Novomykhailivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations, in the direction of Pishchane and near Zagryzove.

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped one attack in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 12 times near Krymske, Toretsk, and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 58 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Panteleymonivka, Oleksandropil, Vodyane Druge, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribne, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of Kotlyarivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have stopped 45 attacks, 13 combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 12 times near Konstantinopol, Skudne, and in the direction of Rozlyv. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Pryvilne, Novosilka, and in the direction of Novopil. In addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on Hulyaipil.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Kamianske and Lobkove, and one combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted two offensive operations in the Sadovye and Prydnipryansky directions, but was unsuccessful.