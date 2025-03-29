AFU advanced deep into the Belgorod region of Russia — analysts
Ukraine
AFU advanced deep into the Belgorod region of Russia — analysts

What is happening in the Belgorod region?
Source:  Reuters

According to Western analysts, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue fighting in the territory of the aggressor country, Russia, in particular in the Belgorod region. It is also claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced 3-4 km deep there. The General Staff has not yet officially confirmed or denied this information.

  • Finnish military analyst Emil Kastehelmi highlights that Ukrainian troops were able to break through the first Russian defense lines, indicating a strategic move in the conflict.
  • Stay updated on the evolving situation in the Belgorod region as Ukrainian forces navigate the complex dynamics of the ongoing conflict with Russia.

What is happening in the Belgorod region?

On March 28, information first began to spread that Ukrainian units were in the Belgorod region and were fighting with the Russian army.

After that, the Russian Ministry of Defense began to claim that the Russians allegedly repelled several attempts by Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters to break through the border in the Belgorod region.

Subsequently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had taken "certain steps" outside the Kursk region to reduce pressure on their positions from Russia.

According to NSDC representative Andriy Kovalenko, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may operate in the Belgorod region in order to "neutralize threats" from Russian troops that are concentrating near the border.

Finnish military analyst Emil Kastehelmi of the Black Bird Group also commented on the latest developments.

According to his estimates, Ukrainian troops were able to break through the first Russian defense lines and advance 3-4 km deep into Russian territory.

"The Ukrainians could theoretically take a few more villages from the border zone, but that's not what constitutes a breakthrough — it would be a small tactical success," he said.

