According to Western analysts, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue fighting in the territory of the aggressor country, Russia, in particular in the Belgorod region. It is also claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced 3-4 km deep there. The General Staff has not yet officially confirmed or denied this information.

What is happening in the Belgorod region?

On March 28, information first began to spread that Ukrainian units were in the Belgorod region and were fighting with the Russian army.

After that, the Russian Ministry of Defense began to claim that the Russians allegedly repelled several attempts by Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters to break through the border in the Belgorod region.

Subsequently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had taken "certain steps" outside the Kursk region to reduce pressure on their positions from Russia.

According to NSDC representative Andriy Kovalenko, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may operate in the Belgorod region in order to "neutralize threats" from Russian troops that are concentrating near the border.

Finnish military analyst Emil Kastehelmi of the Black Bird Group also commented on the latest developments.

According to his estimates, Ukrainian troops were able to break through the first Russian defense lines and advance 3-4 km deep into Russian territory.