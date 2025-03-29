Air defense forces neutralize 163 drones during new Russian attack

On the evening of March 28, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine, using 172 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. This time, the Dnipropetrovsk region, in particular the city of Dnipro, was the most affected.
Points of attention
- A total of 94 Shahed attack UAVs and other drones were shot down in different parts of the country.
- The defenders of the Ukrainian sky are steadfast in their resolve to protect their nation and achieve victory amidst ongoing conflict.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known
The air attack was carried out from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also draws attention to the fact that 69 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
This time, the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions came under a new enemy attack.
