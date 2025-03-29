Russia's large-scale attack on the Dnipro — photos and latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's large-scale attack on the Dnipro — photos and latest details

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnieper on March 28-29
Читати українською

On the evening of March 28, the aggressor country Russia carried out an airstrike on the Dnipro

 using drones. According to the latest data, at least 4 people were killed and 21 more civilians were injured.

Points of attention

  • Despite the rescue efforts, the enemy continued its assaults on the Nikopol region, targeting communities with kamikaze drones and causing further destruction and damage to properties.
  • The situation in the Dnieper remains tense as the residents and authorities strive to recover from the impact of Russia's aggressive actions, with a focus on rebuilding and supporting the affected individuals.

Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipro on March 28-29

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the city.

According to him, the elimination of the consequences of the massive attack by the shaheeds continued throughout the night.

The State Emergency Service employees have already managed to contain the fires, in particular, they extinguished the fire in the Bartolomeo restaurant complex.

According to the latest data, 21 people were injured: the youngest among them was 19 years old, and the oldest was 74.

It is also indicated that 13 victims were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

According to updated data, four private houses were destroyed by fire, at least ten more were damaged. Several high-rise buildings, an educational institution, an administrative building, warehouses, and garages were also damaged. Dozens of cars were destroyed, and there were motorcycles.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

Ukrainian air defense forces were able to destroy 16 UAVs over the region.

In the morning, the enemy resumed attacks on the Nikopol region. It struck the Marhanetska community with a kamikaze drone. It also hit the Mezhivska community in the Sinelnyky region with a UAV. The roof of a private house was torn off there.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania to install anti-personnel mines on border with Russia and Belarus
the border
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian F-16 pilot reveals combat features for the first time
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian F-16
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kellogg made an ambiguous statement regarding the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine
Kellogg

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?