Russia's large-scale attack on the Dnipro — photos and latest details

On the evening of March 28, the aggressor country Russia carried out an airstrike on the Dnipro
using drones. According to the latest data, at least 4 people were killed and 21 more civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- Despite the rescue efforts, the enemy continued its assaults on the Nikopol region, targeting communities with kamikaze drones and causing further destruction and damage to properties.
- The situation in the Dnieper remains tense as the residents and authorities strive to recover from the impact of Russia's aggressive actions, with a focus on rebuilding and supporting the affected individuals.
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipro on March 28-29
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the city.
According to him, the elimination of the consequences of the massive attack by the shaheeds continued throughout the night.
The State Emergency Service employees have already managed to contain the fires, in particular, they extinguished the fire in the Bartolomeo restaurant complex.
According to the latest data, 21 people were injured: the youngest among them was 19 years old, and the oldest was 74.
It is also indicated that 13 victims were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.
Ukrainian air defense forces were able to destroy 16 UAVs over the region.
