Russia's large-scale attack on the Dnipro — photos and latest details

using drones. According to the latest data, at least 4 people were killed and 21 more civilians were injured.

On the evening of March 28, the aggressor country Russia carried out an airstrike on the Dnipro

Consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipro on March 28-29

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the city.

According to him, the elimination of the consequences of the massive attack by the shaheeds continued throughout the night.

The State Emergency Service employees have already managed to contain the fires, in particular, they extinguished the fire in the Bartolomeo restaurant complex.

According to the latest data, 21 people were injured: the youngest among them was 19 years old, and the oldest was 74.

It is also indicated that 13 victims were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

According to updated data, four private houses were destroyed by fire, at least ten more were damaged. Several high-rise buildings, an educational institution, an administrative building, warehouses, and garages were also damaged. Dozens of cars were destroyed, and there were motorcycles. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

Ukrainian air defense forces were able to destroy 16 UAVs over the region.