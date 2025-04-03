General Staff: there have been 62 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 03.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 13 times in the areas of Dachny, Druzhba, Diliivka, Toretsk, and Leonidivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy assault in the direction of Predtechyny.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five assault actions by enemy troops in the Verkhnyokamyansky area and towards Ivano-Daryivka and Viyimka.

The enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times in the Lyman direction, near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nove, and towards Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna; two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to advance towards our fortifications in the Zagryzove area since the beginning of the day.

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders once in the Kamyanka area.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity began here twenty-two times today. Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novokalinove, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka and towards Romanivka and Alexandropol. 10 of these clashes are still ongoing. Our defenders are giving the occupier a worthy rebuff, the fighting continues.

The invaders tried to break through four times in the areas of Rozlyv and Konstantinopol in the Novopavliv direction , and fighting continues.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor launched an air strike with unguided aircraft missiles on Novopil, but did not conduct active offensive actions.

Fighting is ongoing in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Maly Shcherbaki, and Kamianske in the Orikhiv direction . In total, the enemy advanced on the positions of our troops six times today.

On the Dnieper direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully tried to advance towards the positions of our defenders.